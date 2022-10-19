2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Robert Linder/Unsplash

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.

The program is based on electricity usage with the goal of helping small businesses and non-profits in Maine that are facing increased energy costs due to volatile global energy costs. Funding for the program is being provided through Governor Mill's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Qualified businesses were contacted in September and invited to apply to claim a credit. The account credit is based on February electricity billing from Central Maine Power and Versant when businesses saw a big increase in energy costs. Most small businesses will receive a credit of $2,324, with a few businesses that had electric bills for more than 50,000 kilowatt-hours instead receiving a credit of $4,647.99 or $6,197.32.

Senate President Troy Jackson said: “In the middle of an energy crisis driven in part by conflict overseas and corporate greed, we must do everything we can to help small business owners and everyday Maine families. This starts with the tiered energy credit for eligible small businesses. Though there is no silver bullet or perfect legislative solution that we can adopt at the state level, I’m hopeful that this credit will provide some much-needed relief to the convenience stores, locally-owned grocery stores, and dairy farms that need it most — businesses with higher energy burdens that are an essential part of rural communities like mine."