(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.

Nancy Sticke/Pixabay

Thursday, October 20th

Lebanon: No scare night at Haunted Grandview Manor, located at 139 TM Wentworth Road, at 6:30 p.m. This is a scare-free walk through the Haunted Grandview Manor, suitable for ages 6 and up. This is a rain-or-shine attraction. Admission is $10 per person.

Conner Baker/Unsplash

Friday, October 21st

Dexter: Scary story time for ages 5 to 10 at Abbott Memorial Library, located at 1 Church Street, from 6-6:30 p.m.

Farmington: Fright Fest is at the Farmington Fair Grounds at 292 High Street. The event is held rain or shine and is recommended for ages 13 and up. There are several places to explore if you dare, including the cabin in the woods, Mr. Marbles Maze of Mayhem, and the crematorium. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate until 9:30 p.m. Admission is $20.

Ogunquit: Trick-or-treating downtown from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saco: Trail of Terror Haunted Walk at Aquaboggan water park on Portland Road, 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person and $10 for children under 10 cash at the gate. All proceeds from this event will go to a local non-profit. The Maine Kitchen food truck will also be on site selling food.

Scarborough: Pumpkin carving night at SCS 418 Payne Road from 6-8 p.m. All ages are welcome to this event. This event is perfect for families. Come and show off your pumpkin carving skills and leave the cleanup to someone else for $10. If you don't like pumpkin carving, you can enjoy the snacks, crafts, and games for $5. Carving supplies will be provided and costumes are encouraged. Children ages two and under who are not carving a pumpkin are free.

Pixabay

Saturday, October 22nd

Bangor: The 2nd annual Halloween Bash at Messololgy Maine, located at 663 Stillwater Avenue, from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be mystery sensory boxes, mummy bowling, witch hat ring toss, spider web corn hole, a special scavenger hunt, Halloween-themed rice bins, and sandbox toys. Make and take home Halloween crafts and participate in a costume parade through the mall to show off everyone's Halloween costumes. There will also be spooky snacks and drinks, party favor bags, and a special show in our mess room. Admission is $16 per child with adults free but they must be attending with a child.

Belfast: Trunk-or-treat in Reny's parking lot at 1 D Belmont Avenue from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Belfast: Fun for the adults with a Halloween Ball and an art auction at the Basil Burwell Community Theater at 17 Court Street. There will be a costume contest, live music, food and refreshments, and more. 5 p.m. cocktails, 6 p.m. silent auction, and 7 p.m. live auction. Admission is $15 per person at the door.

Dover-Foxcroft: Pumpkin carving on the lawn at Central Hall Commons at 152 East Main Street, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Eddington: Trunk-or-treat will be held at Comins Hall, 1387 Main Road from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. This is a free event.

Farmington: Fright Fest is at the Farmington Fair Grounds, 292 High Street. The event is held rain or shine and is recommended for ages 13 and up. There are several places to explore if you dare, including the cabin in the woods, Mr. Marbles Maze of Mayhem, and the crematorium. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate until 9:30 p.m. Admission is $20.

Freeport: The annual Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival will be held on Main Street and runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, which is a year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The festival will have kid's activities, live music, food, a costume parade, and the lighting of more than 5,000 carved pumpkins starting at 5 p.m.

Gardiner: Trunk-or-treat in the upper parking lot of Gardiner High School at 40 West Hill Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a free event, but donations will be welcomed for the Gardiner food pantry.

Ogunquit: Perkins Cove Halloween festivities will start at 10 a.m. with a costume contest and then a Halloween parade around the cove at 10:30 a.m. Then there will be trick-or-treating until 11:30 a.m.

Ogunquit: Dogtoberfest costume parade at the entrance to Main Beach. The rain date is scheduled for October 23rd. Costumed dogs will be registered and photographed, and their photos will be posted on the Ogunquit Dog Park Facebook page.

Pittsfield: Halloween costume party for those 21 and up at the Broken Putter Grille Room at 382 Hartland Avenue. Doors open at 8 p.m. with an admission of $10 per person. There will be prizes for the best costumes, music, and drink specials.

Saco: The 22nd annual Main Street Pumpkin Harvest Festival will be held on Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a trunk-or-treat area, games for the kids, a costume contest, pie-eating contests, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

Saco: Trail of Terror Haunted Walk at Aquaboggan water park on Portland Road, 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person and $10 for children under 10; cash at the gate. All proceeds from this event will go to a local non-profit. The Maine Kitchen food truck will also be on site selling food.

Woolwich: Rescue Charlie's Friend's 1st annual Howl-o-ween Spooktacular for all ages will be held at 90 B Road from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Admission is free, with donations welcome. There will be trick-or-treating, Halloween games, food and drink, face painting, and a haunted house. The haunted house is recommended for children ages 10 and up. All donations will go towards saving the lives of many dogs.

Kerwin Elias/Unsplash

Sunday, October 23rd

Bangor: Pumpkins in the Park at Anah Shrine, located at 1404 Broadway, at 12 p.m. At this event, you can enjoy warm and safe trick-or-treating at all the business-sponsored pumpkin patches with hundreds of glowing jack-o'lanterns. There will also be face painting, prizes, a bounce house with weather permitting, concessions for sale, and much more. Admission is $10 per family and $3 per person. Cash only, and children 3 years of age and younger are admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Maine.

Belfast: 2nd annual trunk-or-treat in the Faith Temple Church parking lot at 189 Lincolnville Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft: Trunk-or-treat will be held in the parking lot of Foxcroft Academy at 975 West Main Street from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Woolwich: Rescue Charlie's Friend's 1st annual Howl-o-ween Spooktacular for all ages will be held at 90 B Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, with donations welcome. There will be trick-or-treating, Halloween games, food and drink, face painting, and a haunted house. The haunted house is recommended for children ages 10 and up. All donations will go towards saving the lives of many dogs.

