Acadia National Park Now Requiring Masking Indoors

The CDC COVID-19 community level has risen to high in Hancock County and, because of this, the National Park Services has announced that masks will be required to be worn inside all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park. The Department of Interior has a policy requiring any of the national parks in an area with high community levels to wear a mask in indoor spaces. The mask needs to be a high-quality mask such as a surgical, N95, or KN95.

Acadia National Park The Maine Writer

More Acadia news for park visitors

There are a few roadwork projects that have been started at Acadia National Park, so if you are planning on visiting the park, you will want to be prepared to experience some possible traffic delays. Park Loop Road paving has started at the Sand Beach entrance with the prep work and will end with paving at the end of October. The roadwork will also be dependent on the weather, and the project could take longer. Visitors should expect temporary lane closures and temporary restrictions on parking in the right lane on Park Loop Road. Another project involves a culvert being added at the Sieur De Monts Spring entrance road.

Cadillac Mountain Summit Road in Acadia National Park The Maine Writer

Cadillac Mountain Summit Road

Cadillac Mountain Summit Road will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists, for the season on November 14, 2022. Park crews will be doing culvert replacements and road repairs. The road will reopen again for pedestrian use once the road crews are done for the winter. Closing the road is necessary to allow the oversized vehicles access to the road without endangering park visitors. Cadillac Mountain Summit Road will be paved in the spring of 2023.