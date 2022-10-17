Maine Business Spotlight

Two new businesses have opened in the towns of Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft. One is sweet, and the other is full of bargains. In the business spotlight, are Small Town Junk N Stuff and Little Shoppe of Candy. Both are new businesses that you might not have heard about yet and you should check them out when you are in Dexter or Dover-Foxcroft.

Small Town Junk N Stuff recently opened at 14 Main Street in Dexter. The store offers all items at below retail price. The store is a bargain hunter's dream with all kinds of items and new items coming in frequently. You can also find items for one dollar in the $1 bins. The store currently has everything from small kitchen appliances, games, toys, Christmas decorations, shoes, cleaning supplies, and much more. You never know what you might find at Small Town Junk N Stuff. The store is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday. If you want to call to make sure they are open before you head down, the number is 285-5651.

Another new business in the spotlight is the Little Shoppe of Candy, located at 123 East Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft. This business is sweet and has a nice selection of candies to choose from. You can find all kinds of candies at Little Shoppe of Candy, including sugar-free varieties. While I did mention the business last week when they opened, the business now has new hours, which I wanted to mention. The new hours are Sunday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Mondays are closed. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can also find Needhams, gourmet flavored popcorn, and 24 flavors of Phenomenal fudge from Vermont along with bulk candy at the shop. You will feel like a kid in a candy store when you see all the candy displays. Because let's be honest, who doesn't like candy? So, if you are looking for a unique gift or you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, stop by the Little Shoppe of Candy.

Is there a Maine business you would like to recommend for the spotlight? Email me the business name, address, and what the business specializes in, along with any additional info you would like to add about the business and the owners to: TheMaineWriter@outlook.com