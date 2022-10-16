Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine

For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.

So you might be asking, what exactly is TRIP? Well, TRIP is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1971. TRIP has the role of researching and evaluating data on transportation issues. The organization's goals are to promote policies that will not only make roads and bridges safer for travel but also help improve goods moving on the United States roads along with growing economic development. TRIP has the basic goal of promoting transportation policies that help to improve our national transportation.

TRIP released the report on October 13, 2022, and in it, Maine has 20% of rural roads that are in poor condition, which was just made worse by the recent storm that hit Maine Friday. Here is the Pushaw Road in Glenburn on Saturday, October 15th.

Pushaw Road in Glenburn, Maine Penobscot County Deputy Sheriffs Office

The Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November 2021, will provide $454 billion from 2022 to 2026 for highway and road repairs in the US. The bridges in Maine are also a problem, according to the TRIP report. Only 26% of the rural bridges in Maine are good, while 59% are fair, and 15% are poor and structurally deficient.