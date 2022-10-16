Halloween Fun on a Budget

Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

If you would like to have a Halloween get-together with your friends but the thought of paying an arm and a leg for the supplies scares you, consider instead having a movie night. Everyone likes to watch a scary movie for Halloween, so you can invite your friends over and have a movie fright night.

Selecting the movies

You can go with a theme like the classics of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Blob, or Bride of Frankenstein. Or pick a mix with movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist, or Children of the Corn. The movies you can get from your local library, or if you have Netflix, or you can even stream them free from one of the free streaming services like Tubi. Tubi has a decent collection of horror movies to choose from, including all the very well-known ones like Scream and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, to name a few. If you want to have one with younger kids invited, you can instead pick a movie like Casper or Beetlejuice. You can decide to just show one movie or you can show a few. It's all up to you to decide.

Atmosphere

You will want to make the room you are watching the movies in very dark to make it scarier. You can decorate with some decorations like spiders, bats, skulls, and ghosts. Glow-in-the-dark eyes put around the room will also add to the spooky feel. You will want to make sure you have something near where everyone will be sitting to put their snacks and drinks.

Snacks

This get-together won't break the bank when it comes to feeding everyone because you can go with snacks like popcorn and candy. Add a table where guests can make their own popcorn snacks. Put out bowls of freshly popped popcorn and add little bowls with items like candy corn and peanuts. Shop at your local dollar store for some movie theater boxes of candy to add to the table, or purchase the packages with the miniature-sized candy bars and add those to a bowl. You can offer bottles of water, cans of soda or seltzer, and if you choose, wine and beer.

This adds up to a night of fun and friends that won't cost you a lot of money. The idea of doing a movie night like this is also nice because you have a great amount of flexibility with an event like this. You can have it at night or you can have it during the day on the weekend. There are many options with this idea, but most importantly, just have fun!