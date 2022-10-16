Maine News

Istock

Funding to hire new Maine police officers

The Department of Justice has just announced that they have given out $139 million in direct funding to law enforcement agencies to allow them to hire additional police officers. The program is called COPS and it stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. The program was created in 1994 and in the fiscal year, 2022 COPS received 711 applications from law enforcement agencies around the United States requesting funding to hire more than 2,800 law enforcement officers.

Maine has received funding money in this latest round for five counties. Aroostook County received $125,000 allowing Caribou to hire one new officer. Cumberland county received funding that will be used by the Brunswick police department. Oxford County received funding and the town of Mexico will receive $101,000 to hire another police officer. Penobscot county received $250,000 and York County received money which Biddeford police department will use to hire more officers.

Maine Children's Home applications open

The Maine Children's Home opened up applications for the program just a few days ago and they have already had over 100 applications. The program provides holiday gifts to Maine families with children up to 12 years old if they meet the qualifications. in 2021 the program helped 1,170 Maine children. If you would like to apply but aren't sure of the qualifications you can find both the qualifications list and application form here.

Federal H2-B Visa program to help Maine businesses

The H2-B federal foreign seasonal worker visa program is getting a boost which should help out some businesses in Maine. Every year the government allows 66,000 visas and they just announced in addition to the yearly number they are adding another 65,000 visas for landscaping and fishing businesses. 20,000 of the H2-B visas will be set aside for applicants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. Before a business can hire workers that have an H2-B visa they must first try to hire an American worker for the position. Maine also uses the H2-A program which is for agriculture and has no limits on visa numbers, unlike the H2-B program.

Social Security cost of living increase for Maine seniors

It was just announced that an 8.7% increase will be coming in 2023 for those on social security. AARP Maine data shows around 360,000 Mainers receive social security benefits. With this increase on average, they will receive an additional $127 each month.

Maine makes a few lists

It will come as no surprise to those of us living in Maine that the state has made a few lists. Travel + Leisure magazine recently named Bar Harbor one of the best spots in America to watch the fall foliage. I would say that I think the whole state should have been listed because there are so many spots that are a good choice including the Moosehead lake region, Rangeley, Aroostook county, and so many more locations. Another list Maine found itself on was not a good one. Bankrate named Maine the second worst state for retirement in 2022. Reading the report it's due to a low score on culture and diversity along with our weather and affordability dragging the state down.