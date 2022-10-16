Saving Some Green on Halloween

Paige Cody/Unsplash

With inflation continuing to hit Americans' wallets, the thought of having to spend money on something your child or you will only wear for one night is sure to give you goosebumps. Instead, you can easily save some money by either attending or hosting a costume swap. Kids grow so quickly that odds are a previous Halloween costume won't fit, so you have a costume just collecting dust. You can put together a Halloween costume swap in your neighborhood, community center, church, or school with a few steps. This is also a great idea for a fundraiser for a group because you can also have a bake sale and raffles with the costume swap. I have even done swaps and had both a bake sale and a used book sale and some fun little games for the kids to play. As long as you have a place to hold the swap, your creativity is unlimited. If the idea of organizing a costume swap is not something you want to consider, another option for saving some money on Halloween costumes is checking your local consignment stores and thrift shops.

This year, the National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to reach a record level of $10.6 billion. In 2021, spending was $10.1 billion. As a result, a costume swap is a great deal that allows you to keep a little more of your hard-earned money. According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, they found that 69% of consumers planned to celebrate Halloween this year.

If you want to plan a costume swap, your first step is to find a place to hold it, and your next step is to let everyone know about the swap. You can host the swap in a garage or even outside. Make sure you have some clothes hangers, and if you want to make it easier, borrow some portable clothes racks to hang the costumes from. If you are doing your swap indoors, you can also just hang the costumes around the room from doors or bring in tables and lay the costumes on the tables. The tables work great for an outdoor swap. Schedule your swap for a few hours and let guests swap one costume for each costume they have brought. You can also collect donated costumes from anyone that wants to donate a costume but doesn't want to participate in the swap and offer those for sale after the swap has ended. The more costumes you have, the bigger the selection for those swapping costumes, so make sure you get the word out about the swap. Once you have organized your first swap, you will find it's so much fun that you will look forward to starting to plan for next Halloween.