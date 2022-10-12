Freeport, ME

It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In Maine

The Maine Writer

The countdown to Halloween is on, and there will be plenty of fun events going on to celebrate. I will be focusing on events leading up to Halloween so everyone can make sure they have time to plan for these events. This focus puts the spotlight on two popular events in Freeport and Saco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpQuD_0iVrB6px00
Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

A Freeport Halloween tradition since 2003 will be happening this year on Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd. The annual Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival will once again turn Freeport orange when more than 5,000 jack-o-lanterns light up the streets around Freeport. This annual event is a big fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, which is located in Casco. Camp Sunshine was founded in 1984 and is a year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Camp Sunshine offers respite, recreation, and support along with on-site medical support, all completely free of charge to the children and their families. The Pumpkin Festival helps sponsor families and pays for their meals and medical support. This is not only a fun community event but also contributes the money raised to a great cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv3e1_0iVrB6px00
Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

The Camp Sunshine Festival kicks off Friday, October 21st at dusk with the movie Monsters Inc. being shown outdoors at Discovery Park, located at 95 Main Street. On Saturday, October 22nd, the fun continues starting at noon with kid's activities, face painting, pumpkin carving, food, live music, and a costume parade. The 5,000-plus jack-o-lanterns will be lit at 5 p.m. The festival will run until 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH99R_0iVrB6px00
Saco Main Street Pumpkin Harvest Festival

Pumpkin Harvest Festival on Main Street

The town of Saco will hold the 22nd annual Main Street Pumpkin Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. This fun event is held in the historic downtown area and there will be all kinds of fun and family-friendly Halloween-themed events, including a trunk-or-treat area. Make sure to come dressed in your Halloween costume for the costume contest. You can also look forward to pie-eating contests, games for the kids, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Even Elvis will be making an appearance at the festival.

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans.

