A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-Foxcroft

Little Shoppe of Candy/Facebook

A new business has just opened in downtown Dover-Foxcroft that is full of sugar and everything nice. The Little Shoppe of Candy just opened at 123 East Main Street and is the place to visit if you have a sweet tooth, or maybe you want to get some sweets for your sweet. Either way, you will have plenty of sweets to choose from at the Little Shoppe of Candy.

The latest business to open in Dover-Foxcroft is certainly unique, and the store has candy that you won't find at your local grocery store, such as made-in-Vermont Phenomenal Fudge. There is also gourmet popcorn with flavors like blueberry, cherry, dark chocolate, cotton candy, birthday cake, cheesecake, blackberry, peanut butter cups, and green apple. There is also a variety of saltwater taffy flavors to choose from. There are also jars with bulk candy and Jelly Belly jellybeans, which are sold at 1/4 pound, 1/2 pound, or 1 pound. The candies are eye-pleasingly on display in glass jars or baskets and are labeled, so it's easy to find what you are looking for.

Another fun part of the store is the hot chocolate bar, where you can customize your hot chocolate to your liking with toppings. There is also a cotton candy machine for freshly made cotton candy. Willy Wonka would certainly give this little shop two thumbs up if he came to visit. I can't forget to mention the Needhams. Now, if you are not from Maine, you will ask what a Needham is. Needhams are a traditional Maine candy made with a filling that contains potatoes. Yes, you read that right. They have potatoes in them. Needhams also contain sugar, butter, coconut, and vanilla, and they are covered in dark chocolate. There is the original flavor, and Little Shoppe of Candy has some other flavors for you to try, including maple, blueberry, and apple pie.

Needhams MaineNeedhams.com

The Little Shoppe of Candy will also offer gift baskets and the hours the shop is open are Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Mondays, and open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. So, if you're looking for a sweet treat or a unique gift for someone, stop by the Little Shoppe of Candy at 123 East Main Street in downtown Dover-Foxcroft.