The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!

North American Wife Carrying CompetitionSunday River

Saturday, October 8th

Alfred: The Fall Vendor and Craft Fair will be held at the Fraternal Lodge 55, located at 165 Waterboro Road, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Local vendors and crafters will be showcasing and selling their items at the fair.

Bangor: The 2nd annual Buddy Walk begins at 11 a.m. at the Bangor Waterfront on 1 Railroad Street. This is an event for Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support and Maine's own Tik Tok chef Adam Libby will be on hand to sign autographs.

Bangor: The Bangor Mall Craft Fair will be held at the mall at 663 Stillwater Avenue this weekend with over 300 vendors and a $1000 door prize. It's free admission and doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. This is a great chance to start your Christmas shopping or find a unique gift for those on your shopping list.

Bangor: Maine Elks Fall Fun Run for Maine Children's Cancer Program at 108 Odlin Road with registration starting at 9 a.m. Join in on a scenic ride to Schoodic Point to support the Maine Children's Cancer Program. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. and the ride is by donation. There will be an after-party at the Old Town Elks Lodge on 37 Fourth Street.

Baileyville: Octoberfest and Car Show with a parade starting on Broadway at 11 a.m. The car show will be at the Woodland High School parking lot on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue. There will be a street fair, food, and entertainment, kid's games, a craft fair, and music.

Bar Harbor: Oktoberfest Craft Fair this weekend outside on the lawn of the Atlantic Oceanside at 119 Eden Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be local artists and crafters selling their crafts, along with concessions for sale.

Belgrade Lakes Village: Harvest Fair on the Village Green at 1203 West Road, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Village will have crafts, baked and canned goods, pies, and more for sale, along with a farmers' market and music.

Boothbay: The 54th annual Fall Foliage Festival is being held at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, located at 586 Wiscasset Road (Route 27) on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be vendor booths, arts and crafts, entertainment, and live music with genres including bluegrass, country, and folk. Pumpkin carving and fall foods. Admission is $5 per person, with kids ages 5 and under admitted for free. Steam train rides are an additional $5.

Brunswick: Maine's largest kids consignment event will be held this weekend at 147 Bath Road (near Shaws) in Brunswick from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Free admission and you will need to bring your own bags or laundry baskets there are no bags available. There will be baby and kids items including clothes, toys, and books, along with infant and maternity items. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted with a $15 minimum purchase if using a credit card.

Brunswick: Southern Maine Astronomers' Monthly Star Party at 179 Neptune Drive from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and spend an evening observing the stars. There is no equipment required as the club will have several telescopes available, but you are welcome to bring your telescope if you have one. The event will include a laser pointer tour of the constellations. The event will happen rain or shine, and if the weather is rainy, the meeting will move indoors with telescope demonstrations and observing tips. This is a free event.

Damariscotta: The annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is this weekend, with the parade starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. All weekend, there will be displays of 65+ carved and decorated giant pumpkins, a pumpkin dessert contest, and pumpkin pie eating contests. Shuttles will run between the GSB School lot, Damariscotta Center (Water St.), and the Lincoln Academy lot from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft: A Harvest Fair will be held at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church on 824 West Main Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts and baked goods for sale, and a silent auction.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 1st annual Pop-Up Market will be held at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena, located at 1049 West Main Street. Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be crafts, flea-market items, sporting goods items, collectibles, new and used hockey gear for sale, a farmers' market, local business products, and more.

Dover-Foxcroft: Give a Dog a Home Pet Product Fundraiser this weekend at the Dover-Foxcroft Pop-Up Market. There will be lots of pet products, including crates, dog beds, collars and leashes, pet jackets and sweaters, and more. Accepting credit and debit cards, Venmo, Paypal, and cash. Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Farmington: Let Your Light Shine Autumn Ball VIP red carpet community event at the Elks Lodge on School Street. This is a semi-formal dance for individuals with special needs, their families, and their friends. Ages 14 and up. From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Enjoy the royal treatment with a night of dancing, refreshments, free professional photography, and fun. Miss Maine 2023, Miss Maine USA Ambassador Jr. Teen 2022, Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2023, Miss World Ambassador 2022, and Mrs. St. Croix Valley Spirit 2022 will all be attending the ball. This event is free, but reservations are required. For reservations, please call Arleen at 207-778-6520.

Fryeburg: The 172nd Fryeburg Fair is at 1154 Main Street and runs through this weekend. The fair hours are 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., with the midway opening for rides at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 a day, with kids 12 and under admitted for free. There will be a midway with rides, food vendors, livestock exhibits, harness racing, musical entertainment, and more.

Gardiner: The Swine and Stein Brewfest will be held in downtown Gardiner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be tastings of craft beverages, live music, food vendors, and entertaining games like rock, paper, scissors championship, best in show beard and mustache competition, corn hole, and giant Jenga. There will be an open-air beer garden with twenty-four breweries, wineries, and distilleries. A complimentary tasting glass is included with your ticket admission of $45. Sampling is all day, no tickets are needed. Designated driver non-drinking tickets are $10 and include unlimited water and soda.

Gray: Fall Craft Fair is being held at Gray High School at 10 Libby Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Local crafters and food vendors will be at the fair.

Holden: A public harvest dinner will be held at the Holden Congregational Church-UCC at 9 Rider Bluff Road from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will be limited indoor seating, and take-out is available. The menu includes ham, harvest veggies, a roll, and homemade pie. $10 per meal.

Hollis: The Buxton & Hollis Rod and Gun Club Gun Show will be held this weekend at 81 Plains Road, Hollis. On Saturday, the show is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, with children ages 12 and under admitted free with an adult.

Liberty: A free showing of the movie "Defending the Dark Sky" at 6:30 p.m. at Walker Elementary School, located at 33 West Main Street. The film will be followed by a night sky tour. The film is 35 minutes long and is about the story of saving the dark sky areas of Maine and what you can do in your backyard to reduce the harmful effects of light pollution.

Millinocket: The 15th annual Millinocket Municipal Airport Fly-In and Cruise-In and BBQ will be held at the Millinocket Municipal Airport at 16 Medway Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is open to aircraft, classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, tractors, etc. The BBQ will be provided by the Millinocket Fire Department.

Newry: Sunday River Fall Festival, which includes the North American Wife Carrying Championship at 10 a.m. Free admission for spectators. The winning husband wins his wife's weight in beer and five times her weight in cash. There will also be a corn hole tournament and chairlift rides to view the fall foliage along with a craft fair. Sunday River is located at 15 South Ridge Road.

Rangeley: Oktoberfest at Saddleback Mountain, located at 976 Saddleback Mountain Road, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Come and enjoy live music, traditional German-style beers, cider, and craft seltzers, maple-flavored cotton candy, and face painting for the kids. Lunch is available from 12 to 3 p.m., along with scenic chairlift rides to view the fall foliage and the mountains for $10. Admission is $30 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-12 years old, and kids ages 4 and under are admitted for free.

Scarborough: Native Plant Walk at Pleasant Hill Preserve, located at 270 Pleasant Hill Road from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. On this walk, you will learn to recognize native species and learn about the edible and medicinal properties of the plants, and much more. $15 per person. Register online here.

Searsport: The Fling into Fall Craft Fair and Car Show will be held at Searsport High School on Mortland Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The car show will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Searsport High School on Mortland Road. There will also be a parade, entertainment, food vendors, prizes, trophies, a craft fair, and a 50/50 raffle. This event supports the Searsport Fire Department.

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta

Sunday, October 9th

Bangor: The Bangor Mall Craft Fair will be held at the mall at 663 Stillwater Avenue this weekend with over 300 vendors and a $1000 door prize. It's free admission, and the doors open Sunday at 10 a.m. This is a great chance to start your Christmas shopping or find a unique gift for those on your shopping list.

Bangor: The 10th annual Pound the Pavement Color Fun Run/Walk for Pancreatic and All Cancer Awareness will be at the Bangor Waterfront. All proceeds from this event stay in Maine and go to patient assistance and the Hannaford gift card program, which benefits Maine residents. Registration on Sunday if you have not pre-registered is at 7:30 a.m. with the event running from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Bar Harbor: Oktoberfest Craft Fair this weekend outside on the lawn of the Atlantic Oceanside at 119 Eden Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be local artists and crafters selling their crafts, along with concessions for sale.

Blue Hill: A free showing of the movie "Defending the Dark Sky" at 4 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library, located at Parker Point Road. The film will be followed by a night sky tour. The film is 35 minutes long and is about the story of saving the dark sky areas of Maine and what you can do in your backyard to reduce the harmful effects of light pollution.

Boothbay: The 54th annual Fall Foliage Festival is being held at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, located at 586 Wiscasset Road (Route 27) on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be vendor booths, arts and crafts, entertainment, and live music with genres including bluegrass, country, and folk. Pumpkin carving and fall foods. Admission is $5 per person, with kids ages 5 and under admitted for free. Steam train rides are an additional $5.

Brunswick: Maine's largest kids consignment event will be held this weekend at 147 Bath Road (near Shaws) in Brunswick from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 50% off on any tag that says "discount". Free admission and you will need to bring your own bags or laundry baskets there are no bags available. There will be baby and kids items including clothes, toys, and books, along with infant and maternity items. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted with a $15 minimum purchase if using a credit card.

Damariscotta: The annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is this weekend. The regatta starts at noon. All weekend, there will be displays of 65+ carved and decorated giant pumpkins, a pumpkin dessert contest, and pumpkin pie eating contests. Shuttles will run between the GSB School lot, Damariscotta Center (Water St.), and the Lincoln Academy lot from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 1st annual Pop-Up Market will be held at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena, located at 1049 West Main Street. Sunday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts, flea-market items, sporting goods items, collectibles, new and used hockey gear for sale, a farmers' market, local business products, and more.

Dover-Foxcroft: Give a Dog a Home Pet Product Fundraiser at the Dover-Foxcroft Pop-Up Market. There will be lots of pet products, including crates, dog beds, collars and leashes, pet jackets and sweaters, and more. Accepting credit and debit cards, Venmo, Paypal, and cash. Sunday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Fryeburg: The 172nd Fryeburg Fair is at 1154 Main Street. Admission is $12, and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the midway opens for rides at 10 a.m. There will be a midway with rides, food vendors, livestock exhibits, harness racing, and more.

Hollis: The Buxton & Hollis Rod and Gun Club Gun Show will be held this weekend at 81 Plains Road, Hollis. On Sunday, the show is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, with children ages 12 and under admitted free with an adult.

