Could it be Divorce Court for Tom Brady and Gisele?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Deposit photos

Tom Brady has two camps of fans; those that love him and think he is the GOAT (greatest of all time) and those that can't stand him. Unfortunately for Tom, he has been in the news recently, and it wasn't good news. For those not into sports that don't know much about Brady, he is a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and previously played for the New England Patriots from 2000-2020 when he announced in March 2020 that he would not be re-signing his contract with the New England Patriots and signed a contract with Tampa Bay on March 20, 2020. Brady then went on to play with Tampa Bay until he announced his retirement on February 1, 2022. Just 40 days later, on March 13, 2022, Brady changed his mind and surprised fans when he announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 football season.

The return to football after retirement is where the trouble comes in for Brady. Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen were married on February 26, 2009, and have two children, a son, Benjamin, born in December 2009, and a daughter, Vivian, born in December 2012. Tom also shares his son, Jack, born in August 2007, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

It was reported that the couple had a big fight over Tom's decision to return to playing football and that the couple has been living in separate houses after the big fight. So, is Tom hearing the rustling of divorce papers as a result of his decision to return to football rather than retire? Multiple sources report that both Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys. Hopefully, the couple can turn things around and save their marriage, and this story will have a happy ending.