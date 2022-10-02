Bella H./Pixabay

We all like to help out those in need in our community, yet many times we aren't sure where to start, or how to help. This is where neighbors helping neighbors will come in and provide the information you need to help out others in need. I will be listing charity projects as I find out about them, and I will pass the info along. If you are involved with a group or are organizing a charity fundraiser, please email me the details so I can make sure to mention your project in Neighbors helping Neighbors.

Help fill Christmas stockings for the veterans at Togus in Augusta

The Vassalboro group Sew for a Cause recently made and donated 200 Christmas stockings to the Vassalboro American Legion Post #126. The American Legion plans to donate the stockings to the veterans at Togus in Augusta. The stockings will be filled with personal care products and snacks. Anyone interested in donating personal care items, snacks, or monetary gifts should contact James Kilbride, adjutant of American Legion Post #126, at (207) 616-3148.

Bangor Warming Center: Winter Needs

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Winter Warming Center is looking for donations of the following items with the colder weather quickly approaching.

Adult winter gloves (preferably insulated or waterproof) Gloves are one of the greatest winter needs for the warming center.

Adult winter hats

Socks

Disposable hand and foot warmers

Adult thermal underwear, otherwise known as long johns

The Warming Center can also always use the following items: