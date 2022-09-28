Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6th

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras announced the verdict for Kyle Fitzsimmons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on 11 charges related to January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, which included seven felony charges. Kyle Fitzsimmons was found guilty of seven felony charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of a civil proceeding, four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, two counts involving a dangerous weapon or bodily injury, one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. The four misdemeanor charges Fitzsimmons was found guilty of were entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building or grounds, and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

The seven felony charges carry a total maximum of 91 years in prison and potential financial penalties, although the longest sentence given to any of the defendants to date was for Thomas Webster, sentenced on September 1, 2022, to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $2,060 in restitution. The four misdemeanor offenses Fitzsimmons was convicted of carry a combined maximum of three years in prison and potential financial penalties.

Fitzsimmons had requested a bench trial rather than a jury trial. Judge Contreras said, "Mr. Fitzsimons may have only played a small part in the civil disorder that day, but he was an active participant." Kyle Fitzsimmons will be sentenced on February 17, 2023, by Judge Contreras.