National Strategy to End Hunger in the United States by 2030 Released by White House

Maria Lin Kim/Unsplash

It has been 50 years since the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health was last held, and today President Biden released what his administration plans to do to end hunger in the United States by the year 2030.

With the rise in diet-related diseases in Americans, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and certain types of cancer, the plan prioritizes our nation's health. To accomplish this, the plan calls for increasing healthy eating and physical activity. There are five pillars to the plan, and they include increasing access to free and healthy school meals and providing Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) benefits to more children. By expanding the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), more children will be able to access meals when school is not in session. Another part of the plan includes expanding SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, eligibility to more areas of the US population that are currently underrepresented. Currently, there are 6 states that still follow the 1996 Welfare Reform law established by President Bill Clinton. This law doesn't allow those convicted of drug offenses to collect SNAP benefits. The Biden Administration is going to work with Congress to eliminate that law. Another pillar of the plan includes working to get medically tailored meals in the Medicare program, nutrition education as a part of Medicaid coverage, and access to nutrition and obesity counseling being expanded to Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

The other parts of the plan include food packaging in the US and updating the nutrition criteria for food packaging with healthy claims; reducing sodium amounts in the food supply by issuing long-term and voluntary sodium targets for the food industry; expanding the CDC's State Physical Activity and Nutrition Program to all 50 states to support physical activity for all.