SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday Evening

Maine was abuzz Saturday night, with people looking up at the night sky and wondering, "What did I just see"? Was it a meteor, or did I just see a UFO visiting? Turns out, people all over New England were also wondering what they had just spotted streaking across the night sky Saturday evening. Social media began to light up with photos and videos shortly before 8 p.m. There were also 23 reports along with some photos on the American Meteor Society website, including one report as far away as Quebec, Canada. The white image in the clear night sky that many people captured in photos and videos turned out to be the SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 24th.

The September 24th launch was to launch 52 Starlink satellites into orbit and was the fourth launch of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which is a reusable two-stage rocket. Starlink is a network of low-earth orbiting satellites that aims to provide affordable and dependable internet access worldwide. Areas that don't have a reliable internet connection, such as rural and remote areas, areas with very few choices for service providers, or areas that have no existing connectivity, are exactly the people that Starlink hopes to help. The service also works on boats and recreational vehicles. Starlink's internet service is currently available in 36 countries. Saturday's lift-off was also the 43rd orbital mission for Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The SpaceX launch was photographed Saturday by Gathering Winds Farm and Orchard in Poland, Maine.