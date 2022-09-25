Milky Way Jackson Hendry/Unsplash

Here are some fun events going on this week that you might want to check out. If you are part of a group hosting an event or fundraiser in the next few weeks, please email me at TheMaineWriter @ outlook.com with the info, so I can share the information. Have a great week, everyone!

Monday 9/26

Acadia Night Sky at Acadia National Park, on Sand Beach, from 8 to 9 p.m. Join the Acadia National Park Rangers on Sand Beach to view and learn about Acadia's amazing night sky. You will want to make sure you dress warmly, and you should bring something to lie on to look up at the night sky. Please make sure you minimize your flashlight use during this event to preserve night vision. This event will go on no matter if it's a cloudy night or a clear night. You will also need to be able to use the stairs to access Sand Beach. No reservations are required for this event, and it is free for all.

Tuesday 9/27

Brunswick: Yoga Tuesday on the Flight Deck lawn at 11 Atlantic Avenue in Brunswick from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. This is for all levels and the class is "pay what you can" with a suggested donation of $10.

Dover-Foxcroft: Dance classes at Central Hall Commons, 152 East Main Street, on the 2nd floor, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. $10 per session, and all ages are welcome.

Wednesday 9/28

Pittsfield: Hartland and St. Albans Lions Club Cruise Night is at Manson Park on Lancey Street in Pittsfield from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. There is music, a 50/50 raffle, and great food for purchase, with all proceeds going to local non-profits. This is a great turnout with plenty of cars to see.

Thursday 9/29

Acadia Night Sky at Acadia National Park, on Sand Beach, from 8 to 9 p.m. Join the Acadia National Park Rangers on Sand Beach to view and learn about Acadia's amazing night sky. You will want to make sure you dress warmly, and you should bring something to lie on to look up at the night sky. Please make sure you minimize your flashlight use during this event to preserve night vision. This event will go on no matter if it's a cloudy night or a clear night. You will also need to be able to use the stairs to access Sand Beach. No reservations are required for this event, and it is free for all.

Gardiner: Waterfront Cruise Night Classic Car Showcase at Waterfront Park on Maine Avenue from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Free admission. Classic, antique, muscle cars, and special interest cars, trucks, and bikes are all welcome. There will also be a DJ and food vendors.

Friday 9/30

Freeport: The 23rd annual Freeport Fall Festival is from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the corner of West and Main Streets. Admission is free and there will be a bubble tent, glitter tattoos, arts and crafts, and face painting for the kids. Musical acts on the Discovery Park stage, and more. There will also be craft vendors and local food producers selling items at the festival.

Augusta: Movie in the Park at Mill Park on Water Street from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The United Way of Kennebec Valley is hosting this family-friendly event with the movie Encanto. The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted and concession bags available for purchase. All money raised will go to the 49 local nonprofit programs in Kennebec County.