New Program Launches to Help With Water Bills

A new program has been launched in Maine called the Maine Water Assistance Program. The program is being run by MaineHousing and the program was started to help Maine residents keep their water service from being shut off. The program is for low-income and moderate-income homeowners and renters in the state. The program will be funded with $4.7 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The program will help both homeowners and renters that are having trouble paying their water bills or are facing the chance of having their water service shut off, as well as homeowners and renters that have already had their water service shut off.

If a household meets the income eligibility, they may also qualify for a one-time water benefit of up to $500, which will be credited towards a current bill or a future bill. If you would like to apply to the program, you will need a current copy of your water or wastewater bill. The bill will need to be in your name in order to qualify. Your water or wastewater utility provider will also need to agree that they will participate in MaineHousing's Maine Water Assistance Program. The Maine Water Assistance Program will make the payments directly to your water or wastewater utility for you. Those enrolled in the program will not directly receive money for their water and wastewater bills. You will also need to complete the application and provide proof of income. If you are ready to apply, you can click here for the application.