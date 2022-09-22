Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25

Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.

Have a great weekend!

Acadia National Park

Saturday 9/24

Acadia National Park has free admission on Saturday, 9/24 for National Public Lands Day.

Alfred: Alfred Shaker Apple Festival is being held at 118 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free for this event. There will be craft and artisan vendors with unique hand-crafted items; apple pies for sale; buy the whole pie or just a slice; pony rides; yard sale; and silent auction.

Augusta: Central Maine Squarebody Chevy Truck Show at O'Connor GMC located at 199 Riverside Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is a $5.00 entry fee per truck with registration from 10 a.m. until noon. The show runs until 2 p.m., and then the awards will be handed out. The vent is open to the public and there will also be live music and Red Barn chicken available.

Bath: Oktoberfest at Trinken Brewing Co. on 144 State Road from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free, no reservations are needed. Costumes are highly encouraged but not required.

Brewer: Brewer Farmers Market Craft Fair at the Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and this event will be held rain or shine. This is a farmers' market and a craft fair combined.

Brewer: Poker Run with registration starting at 9 a.m. at 395 N Main Street, Brewer (Paradis) Kickstands up at 10 a.m. $20 per hand, with all proceeds going to the BCUSA warming center. The ride will end at Anglers in Hampden.

Dayton: Fall festival begins this weekend at Pumpkin Valley Farm, located at 100 Union Falls Road in Dayton, with the opening of the Pumpkin Valley Farm Corn Maze. This maze is 5 acres with lots of twists, turns, and dead ends. Most of those going through the maze spend at least an hour trying to get out of the corn maze puzzle. The maze is designed in two phases, so you can leave the maze halfway through if you like. Admission includes the corn maze, corn pit, farm animals, two shots on the ball launcher, a cow train ride for kids 10 and under, and other play areas. The farm is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with admission into the farm until 4 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, with children 2 and under admitted for free. If it is raining, the maze will not be open.

Dover-Foxcroft: "Buried in Books" Thompson Free Library, located at 186 East Main Street, will be holding a ten-cent book sale at the library from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Ellsworth: Autumn Gold Days Vendor and Craft Show will be held this weekend at Maine Coast Mall located at 225 High Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Farmington: The 181st Farmington Fair is this weekend at 292 High Street. The gates open Saturday at 9 a.m. and the midway opens at 10 a.m. Admission is $10.00 for ages 12 and up, $5.00 for ages 8 to 11, and free admission for all children ages 7 and under. Parking is free. Saturday's schedule includes 4-H shows, livestock exhibits, musical acts, a midway with rides, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and more.

Fort Kent: Northern Maine 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is being held at Riverside Park, 40 Dufour Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register to walk. You can join a team, start a team, or walk as an individual. Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

Lewiston: The Dempsey Challenge is this weekend. Run, walk, or ride to help those who have been impacted by cancer. The event will be held at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, located at 46 Beech Street, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Livermore Falls: The 23rd annual Apple Pumpkin Festival is being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 25 Cedar Street. This harvest festival highlights the cultural, agricultural, and industrial heritage of the area with craft artisans and vendors; historical items; seasonal items; agricultural products; music; antique tractors; raffles; axe throwing pit; race car display; the crash test simulator from the Maine State Police; an inflatable obstacle course; two bounce houses; a 22-foot slide; and plenty of food.

Milo: Blueberry Supper at the Three River Kiwanis on 15 Harris Pond Road at 4:30 p.m. The supper includes a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, blueberry coleslaw, a blueberry dessert, and a drink. It's $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. The money raised from the supper will support various children's programs in the Milo and Brownville areas.

Monson: Bicentennial Fall Festival with a scavenger hunt for kids at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Monson Museum on Tenney Hill Road and the hunt ending at the Monson Library, where cookies and cider will be served. All participants will receive a free book. The Monson Historical Society at 6 Tenney Hill Road will be offering antique appraisals from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. by donation. There will also be a cribbage tournament at 3 p.m. in the Moore Building across from the Monson Historical Society on Tenney Hill Road. Everyone is welcome to come to play.

Old Orchard Beach: Fall Fest at Veteran's Memorial Park located at 4 Heath Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is a fall festival for all ages with music, food, and games.

Portland: 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is being held at Payson Park, Baxter Boulevard in Portland. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk starting at 10:30 a.m. There is no registration fee for the walk and you can register here. You can start a team, join a team, or walk as an individual. There are also volunteer positions open if you would like to help out click this link.

Portland: The 4th Maine Antiques Exposition will be held this weekend at the Portland Exposition Building located at 239 Park Avenue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be 35+ antique dealers from 5 states displaying and selling a wide variety of antiques. Items such as jewelry, paintings, glassware, silver, linens, pottery, country antiques, pottery, and more. Admission is $10 for adults, and children are free when accompanied by an adult.

Scarborough: Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Cabela's parking lot at 100 Cabela Boulevard. This is a free and family-friendly event. There will be access to veterans' services and benefits, door prizes, hunting and fishing licenses, and kids' activities. Community resources will be on site to assist veterans and their families.

Unity: Common Ground Fair will be held this weekend at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association at 294 Crosby Brook Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. This fair is an annual celebration of rural living featuring 1000+ exhibitors and speakers. Rain or shine, this event will be held. Admission is $15 for adults 18-64, $12 for seniors 65 and up, and $12 for children ages 13-17. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free, and people with disabilities are admitted for free with an attending person.

Sunday 9/25

Arundel: End of the season car show at Bentley's, 1601 Portland Road, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are no entry fees for participants or spectators. This show is typically the show with the most participants of the season.

Bangor: The 4th annual Commit to Get Fit at Broadway Park is being held at 254 West Broadway in Bangor. There will be a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, and a fun run for the kids. The kids will start at 8:45 a.m. and the adults and teens at 9 a.m. The proceeds from race registrations, donations, and sponsorships benefit St. Joseph Healthcare's Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners Program (S.A.F.E.) The S.A.F.E. program provides professional nursing care for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence. It also helps to educate members of the community about ways to recognize and help those in need of care. Click here to register

Bath: Midcoast Maine Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Fight Suicide will be at Waterfront Park at 61 Commercial Street in Bath from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walkers should check in at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. This is a free event, but donations are encouraged to fund research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. There is no registration fee to participate, and you can register at the walk on Sunday. You can register before the walk here.

Belgrade: Village Green Craft Show, located at 1203 West Road, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There is no admission fee and the event is held rain or shine. Items usually for sale include soaps, jewelry, syrups, jams and jellies, handmade clothing, etc.

Cumberland: The 150th annual Cumberland Fair at 197 Blanchard Road, with the gates opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. The midway will open at 11 a.m. Admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up, and children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free. Parking is free. Sunday's schedule includes harness racing, a grand parade, musical acts, a Colby College woodsman's show, livestock exhibits and shows, a pumpkin contest, a demolition derby, and much more. There is also a midway with rides and plenty of food concessions to choose from.

Dayton: Fall festival begins this weekend at Pumpkin Valley Farm, located at 100 Union Falls Road in Dayton, with the opening of the Pumpkin Valley Farm Corn Maze. This maze is 5 acres with lots of twists, turns, and dead ends. Most of those going through the maze spend at least an hour trying to get out of the corn maze puzzle. The maze is designed in two phases, so you can leave the maze halfway through if you like. Admission includes the corn maze, corn pit, farm animals, two shots on the ball launcher, a cow train ride for kids 10 and under, and other play areas. The farm is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with admission into the farm until 4 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, with children 2 and under admitted for free. If it is raining, the maze will not be open.

Ellsworth: Autumn Gold Days Vendor and Craft Show will be held this weekend at Maine Coast Mall located at 225 High Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Farmington: The 181st Farmington Fair is this weekend at 292 High Street. The gates open Sunday at 10 a.m. and the midway opens at noon. Admission is $10.00 for ages 12 and up, $5.00 for ages 8 to 11, and free admission for all children ages 7 and under. Parking is free. Sunday's schedule includes barrel racing, 4-H shows, livestock exhibits, musical acts, a midway with rides, a Miss Farmington Fair pageant, and more.

Lewiston: The Dempsey Challenge is this weekend. Run, walk, or ride to help those who have been impacted by cancer. The event will be held at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, located at 46 Beech Street, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Portland: The 4th Maine Antiques Exposition will be held this weekend at the Portland Exposition Building located at 239 Park Avenue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be 35+ antique dealers from 5 states displaying and selling a wide variety of antiques. Items such as jewelry, paintings, glassware, silver, linens, pottery, country antiques, pottery, and more. Admission is $10 for adults, and children are free when accompanied by an adult.

Rockland: The 9th Annual Mid-coast School of Technology Car Show will be held at 1 Main Street in Rockland from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Register your car from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The car registration fee is $5 per car with 1 passenger and $3 for students. Trophies will be awarded to the top 25 and various classes. Food, drink, and raffle sales will benefit the Mid-coast School of Technology Skills USA student organization.

Unity: Common Ground Fair will be held this weekend at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association at 294 Crosby Brook Road on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This fair is an annual celebration of rural living featuring 1000+ exhibitors and speakers. Rain or shine, this event will be held. Admission is $15 for adults 18-64, $12 for seniors 65 and up, and $12 for children ages 13-17. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free, and people with disabilities are admitted for free with an attending person.

A Mainer who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, and any of your neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I will always only write the facts and stay neutral never taking political positions in my writing. Sadly too many in the media have turned the news into their opinion pieces rather than sticking to just reporting news.

