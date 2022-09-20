Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of Rights

Things to Do for the Weekend of 9/10 and 9/11

It's time to wrap up our busy week with another edition of things to do for the weekend. With fall sneaking up on us and the smell of pumpkin spice at all the coffee shops along with a few colder mornings it should be putting us into a fall mood. Nothing is more fitting for feeling like fall than going to an agricultural fair and we are in luck because this weekend there happens to be a few fairs to choose from. There are also some car shows and craft shows. Maybe you are into the arts and if that is the case there are a few art events you might be interested in checking out. If you are a foodie don't worry I've got you covered with a cheese festival and I even have something for the pirate fans and daschund dog lovers. I guarantee there is something for everyone along with plenty of family-friendly events. With Sunday being the anniversary of 9/11 I made sure to include some events dedicated to remembering 9/11 for anyone interested in participating.