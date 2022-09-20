Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of Rights

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage is running for Governor, and he introduced his Student Success Plan and Parent's Bill of Rights Monday along with a group of parents at a press conference in Augusta. LePage says current Governor Janet Mills has caused disastrous outcomes for Maine public school students due to her lack of leadership.
LePage's plan includes:
- Schools prioritize the basics to improve students' scores in math, science, and reading.
- Parents should be notified of all sensitive materials, and parents should also be provided with a parental opt-out option for sensitive materials.
- Provide parents with curriculum transparency. School curriculums should be posted online and easily accessible for parents to access.
- At the local level of education, ensure more public participation. School board meetings should be live-streamed, recorded, and posted with all public proceedings available online.
- Reform the State Board of Education to include parents with children in Maine public schools.
- Establish a parent governing board that will meet twice a year. The board will provide feedback and recommendations to the Board of Education and the Governor's Office.
- True school choice so public money spent on education follows the student to the school of the parent and child's choice. Parents should be able to decide whether a public school, private school, parochial school, or charter school best fits their child's needs.
- The curriculum needs to focus on teaching children how to think, not what to think.
- Introduce vocational and technical education to students in middle school rather than high school because not all students will choose to go to a 4-year college and this will ensure they have good-paying career opportunities as they enter high school.
LePage also plans to prioritize education dollars in Maine to provide after-school care programs in school that would run until 5:00 p.m. He also wants to incentivize teachers with stipends to participate in formal after-school tutoring programs to aid students who fell behind during the pandemic. LePage says parents deserve the right to decide the best education for their children instead of educational bureaucrats.
Comments / 23