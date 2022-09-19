Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October

Bangor postcard mural The Maine Writer

Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.

Once the refugees have arrived, Catholic Charities will work with them to map out goals for employment and support their families, along with making sure that they have food and clothes in the homes they will be staying in. Another way Catholic Charities will help the refugees is by helping them obtain social security cards and signing them up for public benefits if they are eligible.

Catholic Charities of Maine is the only refugee resettlement agency in the state of Maine. They are a faith-based non-profit that has been in Maine since 1966. In addition to refugee resettlement, the organization also helps with food banks, child care, homemaking services for older adults and those with disabilities, and the St. Francis Recovery Center in Auburn, which provides drug and alcohol rehab.

This map shows the history of refugee resettlement in Maine, with refugees coming to Maine from over 30 countries. The Refugee Processing Center (RPC), which is run by the United States Department of State, processes and tracks the movement of refugees from various countries around the world that come to the United States for resettlement under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. According to the latest data from the RPC report, Maine has had 88 refugees resettled in the state from October 2021 through August 31, 2022.