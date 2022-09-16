Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18

Corvette Anna Brown/Unsplash

The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!

Saturday 9/17

Acton: Kite Day 2022 at Romac Orchards and Goat Hill, 1149 H Road in Acton, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Bring your kite or borrow one from the land trust. There will be stories read under the tent at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch or share the pizza from All American Wood Fired Pizza in Springvale around noon. Also, visit the Goat Hill Trail with guided tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Arundel: The 14th annual Herb Noble Memorial Run to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, with registration at Bentley's on 1601 Portland Road at 8:00 a.m. The ride will leave at 10:30 a.m. $25.00 donation, which includes a t-shirt. After the ride, there will be live music, dancing, and a 50/50 raffle. The rain date is Sunday, September 18th.

Arundel: The 8th Annual Arundel Heritage Day will be held at North Chapel Common, located at the corner of Route 111 and Limerick Road, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This event will celebrate the rural heritage of Arundel. There will be historical displays, old engine exhibits, a Civil War encampment, animals, games for the kids, food, craft vendors, music, a whoopie pie contest, and more. This is a family-friendly event with free admission and free parking.

Augusta: The 9th Annual MOPAR Car Show will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Darling's on 439 Western Avenue in Augusta. All proceeds will benefit the Children's Center Early Intervention & Family Support. The admission fee is a toy donation. This is a fun and family-friendly event.

Bethel: Harvest Fair at the Bethel Town Common on Broad Street from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Come and celebrate the harvest and the beginning of fall foliage season with arts, crafts, music, a farmers' market, $5.00 pony rides, kid's activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, an apple pie cook-off, loaded baked potatoes and hamburgers and much more. This event will be held rain or shine and admission is free.

Brewer/Bangor: The biggest Shriner parade in the Northeast will kick off at 2:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and watch the parade. The parade route will be lining up on Acme Road in Brewer and taking a left onto Wilson Street, going across the bridge into Bangor, then making a right turn onto Main Street in Bangor, and finishing the parade on Exchange Street in Bangor.

Cornish: Southern Maine Swap Meet and Antique Motorcycle Show is on both Saturday and Sunday. 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Cornish Fairgrounds, located at 156 Maple Street, Rt.25. There will be a motorcycle rodeo, an antique motorcycle show, and more. This event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $10.00 and a 50% discount admission price for UBM members of $5.00. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free.

Durham: Whispering Woods Farm Harvest Craft Festival will be held at 58 Maplewood Lane from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Enjoy an incredible variety of local crafters and artisans.

Ellsworth: 9th Annual Autumn Corvette Show at 121 Downeast Highway, with the show starting at 9:00 a.m. The show-and-shine non-judged area for vintage GM vehicles begins at 10:00 a.m. All proceeds will go to Sarah's House. Hosted by the Acadia Region Corvette Club and sponsored by Darling's Chevrolet.

Fairfield: Fall Farmers Market Craft Fair at Church of the Nazarene, 81 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.There will be many crafters and artisans showcasing and selling their goods. Admission to the event is free.

Fort Kent: St. John out of the Darkness Community Walk to Fight Suicide will be held at the Lion's Pavilion of Riverside Park, which is located at 40 Dufour Street. Walkers should check in at 9:00 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and the event ending at 11:59 p.m. This is a free event, but donations are encouraged to fund research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. There is no registration fee to participate, and you can register at the walk on Saturday. You can also register online before Saturday.

Freeport: Block Party by the First Baptist Church of Freeport at 185 Main Street from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is an evening of food, fun, and games for all ages to honor Freeport and Pownal first responders. There will be a bouncy house, face painting, chalk and bubbles, lawn games, hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Freeport: Gear up for hunting day at the L.L. Bean Hunting and Fishing Store located on Morse Street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A day packed with advice from top hunting brand reps, watch hunting demos, raffles, kid's crafts, and more for the whole family. Try out different shotguns at Fogg Farm's sporting clay range from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. From 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., the Hunting Film Tour will be streaming and available for viewing in the Camping Atrium.

Jonesboro: Jonesboro Grange #357 is having a Harvest Fair on Route 1 in Jonesboro from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event will feature arts and crafts, flowers, vegetables, canned goods, a hay bale maze, and much more.

Kents Hill: Kents Hill apple orchard cruise-in off Route 17 in Kents Hill from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The rain date will be Sunday, September 18th. There will be great food, fresh bakery items, apple picking, and a 50/50 raffle. There are no admission fees and awesome views of Sugarloaf mountain.

Madison: The 7th Annual Maine-ly Sportsman & Crafter Show will be at Daystar Chapel on 574 Lakewood Road in Madison from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. You will find something for all outdoor enthusiasts at this show. There will be hunting and fishing gear, vintage cast iron cookware, honey, maple syrup, jewelry, crafts, guns, ammo, and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free, and children 16 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Millinocket is having Millinocket Trails End Festival this weekend in downtown Millinocket. Come and enjoy free live music concerts, games and activities, food vendors, a bounce house, touch a truck, a dunk tank, a homemade pie and cake auction, and more. "All Trails Lead to Millinocket" parade on Saturday. All are welcome! The line-up is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Stearns High School then heading to Veteran's Memorial Park downtown. There will also be a pub crawl party bus from 6:30 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Free admission to the festival.

New Portland: This weekend is the New Portland Lions Club Agricultural Fair located at Route 146. Admission is $15.00 for a family of 2 adults and kids ages 18 and under or $7.00 for adults. Saturday the gates open at 8:00 a.m. and the midway opens at noon. There will be agricultural exhibits, craft exhibits, games, food, a midway, truck pulls, bingo, and more. Fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach: 28th Annual Car Show at Veteran's Memorial Park located at 4 Heath Street from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is one of New England's largest car shows. Admission is $5.00 per person, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free.

Oxford Fair is Saturday at the Oxford Fairgrounds, located at 67 Pottle Road in Oxford, with the gates opening at 9:00 a.m. There will be a redneck truck pull, demolition derby, agricultural exhibits, 4-H shows, and music, and the midway opens at noon. There will also be a cornhole tournament at noon with over $1200 in prizes. Registration for the tournament is at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $10.00 per person, and children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Parking is $10.00 per car.

Portland: Greater Portland Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Fight Suicide will be at Fort Allen Park at 49 Eastern Promenade from 10:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Walkers should check in at 9:00 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and the event ending at 11:59 p.m. This is a free event, but donations are encouraged to fund research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. There is no registration fee to participate, and you can register at the walk on Saturday. You can also register online here before Saturday.

Sanford: Gateway Park at 11 Riverside Avenue will have a craft fair from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Scarborough: Throttle Saturday Night Cruise-In at Throttle Car Club located at 10 Dynamic Drive from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. This is open to the public, and there will be show cars, oldies music, a grill, bar, and rooftop patio.

Stacyville: The 9th Annual Stars Over Katahdin is at Taylor's Katahdin View Camps at 38 Swift Brook Road beginning at 1:00 p.m. This is an annual celebration of the night skies above Katahdin Woods and Water Monument, which is an International Dark Sky Association designated dark sky sanctuary. The daytime activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., including a safe solar viewing telescope tutorial, a nature hike, and more. The evening programs will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a campfire chat hosted by Dark Sky Maine. Once the sun sets, the telescopes will come out and expert astronomers will assist you in using them to view the night sky. This event is free and open to the public, and all events are appropriate for all ages.

Thorndike: Thorndike Day will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a parade starting at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of East Thorndike Road. There will be live music, children's activities, vendors, and food trucks.

Turner: Antigoni's Pizza is having a cruise-in from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 792 Auburn Road. There will be food, prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.

Turner: Ricker Hill Artisan Fair will be both Saturday and Sunday at 259 Buckfield Road from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This fair will have a group of local crafters and artisans displaying a variety of items for sale. There will also be fun activities for the kids, with food trucks on-site for purchasing something to eat and local musicians providing live music.

Sunday 9/18

Cornish: Southern Maine Swap Meet and antique motorcycle show is 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Cornish Fairgrounds located at 156 Maple Street, Rt.25. There will be an antique motorcycle show and more. This event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $10.00 and a 50% discount admission price for UBM members of $5.00. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free.

Millinocket is having Millinocket Trails End Festival this weekend in downtown Millinocket. Come and enjoy free live music concerts, games and activities, food vendors, and more. Free admission to the festival. There will be a rubber ducky race at 10:15 a.m., followed by a no-duck left behind paddle to retrieve the ducks. The Mallett Brothers Band will be playing from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

New Portland: This weekend is the New Portland Lions Club Agricultural Fair located at Route 146. Admission is $15.00 for a family of 2 adults and kids ages 18 and under or $7.00 for adults. The gates open at 8:00 a.m. and the midway opens at noon. There will be agricultural exhibits, craft exhibits, games, food, a midway, a demolition derby, bingo, live wrestling by North Atlantic Wrestling Association, and more.

South Portland: South Portland cars and coffee from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at 245 Western Avenue (Furniture Super Store parking lot) There are usually over 100 cars at each event, with a great variety of cars to see. Weather permitting for this event.

Turner: Ricker Hill Artisan Fair will be at 259 Buckfield Road from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This fair will have a group of local crafters and artisans displaying a variety of items for sale. There will also be fun activities for the kids, with food trucks on-site for purchasing something to eat and local musicians providing live music.