American flag and POW flag Pixabay

The Annual POW/MIA ride with the Franklin and Oxford County chapters of the United Bikers of Maine will be held Friday, September 16th. The ride will leave the Turner Plaza located at 1355 Auburn Road in Turner at 6:00 p.m. and after the ride, there will be an after event being held at the VFW. This will be a police-escorted ride and all are welcome to join the ride.

Neighbors helping neighbors

United Bikers of Maine continue to be busy helping out their fellow Mainers with various charity events. I'm sure many are not aware of how much these two-wheel good deed doers actually do for their local communities and I wanted to take the chance to shine a spotlight on all they have recently done.

Saturday, September 10th all of Maine's United Bikers of Maine chapters held their 41st Annual Toy Run and collected toys that they delivered to the drop-off point with Santa at the Windsor Fairgrounds. The toys they collected will be divided among all 16 counties of Maine and distributed to children in need this holiday season.

The Oxford County United Bikers of Maine chapter raised $2600 with a raffle and they are using the proceeds to help the elderly with heating oil needs this winter.

The Cumberland County United Bikers of Maine took part in a memorial ride on 9/11 to honor and raise money to support the families of fallen first responders in Maine. Over 100 riders participated in this run.

Are you involved with an organization that is also doing charity events? If you are please email me the details on your projects and events as I would love to shine a spotlight on neighbors helping neighbors in Maine. If you are having a fundraiser or event you can also email me your info with the location, date, time, what the event will consist of, and admission or donation costs and I will make sure to add it to my weekly things-to-do list.