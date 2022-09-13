Chocolates Nawalescape/Pixabay

What better excuse to eat some chocolate today than by doing it to celebrate International Chocolate Day? Not that anyone ever needs an excuse to eat chocolate, of course. The perfect way to celebrate is by having some hand-crafted chocolate bars. Luckily there are a few options for you to choose from to get your chocolate day celebration started.

Tempest Chocolate in Hamden, Maine is a small family business that was started by owner Justin Yarbrough when he was thinking of creative presents to give his family members for Christmas, and so he came up with the idea of making chocolate bars for presents. Tempest chocolate bars are produced from the bean to the bar and only three base ingredients are used, including cocoa beans or cocoa nibs, sugar, and cocoa butter. All of the cocoa beans are also only purchased from ethical sources.

Currently, there are four flavors of chocolate bars to choose from, including sea salt, almond, dark milk chocolate, and regular dark chocolate. You can check out Tempest Chocolate online here.

Another favorite New England chocolatier of mine is Munsons Chocolates in Bolton, Connecticut. Munson's has been making chocolate since 1946 when they had their first store in Manchester, where they made candy from the sugar rations they had received following World War 2. Munson's grew over the years and became the largest retail chocolate manufacturer in Connecticut.

Munson's offers many different types of chocolates, including gourmet truffles, fudge, chocolate bars, chocolate-covered snacks like pretzels, Oreos, potato chips, animal crackers, fruit, and so much more. I have friends that I know will not return a gift I give them from Munson's. You can shop online at Munson's Chocolates or if you are traveling in the area, you can visit their factory on Route 6 in Bolton and purchase some chocolate goodies.

Do you have a favorite place to get chocolate from? Share your favorite location in the comments so others can also check out your favorite places. Happy International Chocolate Day everyone!