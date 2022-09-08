41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.

All are welcome to participate in this fun event, and most importantly, make sure you bring a toy or two. There will be plenty of parking and fun for everyone. Santa will take some time away from his busy schedule and come to Maine to make himself available at the event for free Santa selfies. Bring a toy and bring the kids down to see Santa and have their pictures taken with him.

The toy drop-off will be from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Windsor fairgrounds, located at 82 Ridge Road in Windsor. In addition to Santa, there will also be a bike show where you can show off your bike and a bike rodeo. There will also be food and other vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aux3s_0hnB1mGs00
MotorcycleThe Maine Writer

Here is the list of county meet-up locations for bikers interested in traveling with a group rather than traveling to the fairgrounds solo.

Androscoggin County will meet at Mixers in Sabattus and will leave at 10:00 a.m.

Aroostook County will leave Rising Sun Outfitters at 8:00 a.m.

Cumberland County will meet at Gray Park and leave at 9:00 a.m.

Kennebec County will meet at Elm Plaza in Waterville and leave at 9:15 a.m.

Lincoln County will meet at the Saint George River Cafe at 310 Main Street in Warren at 8:00 a.m. for a by-donation breakfast, then leave at 9:15 a.m.

Oxford County will meet at the Big Apple in Canton and leave at 10:00 a.m.

Penobscot County will meet at Dunkin' on Main Street in Newport and leave at 10:00 a.m.

Piscataquis County will meet at Irving in Dover-Foxcroft at 10:00 a.m. and leave at 10:30 a.m.

Sagadahoc County will meet at Topsham Fairgrounds cafe at 9:00 a.m. for breakfast and leave around 10:00 a.m. for Windsor

Somerset County will meet at the TR Dillion parking lot in Madison at 8:15 a.m. to meet up with Kennebec County in Waterville

Washington County will meet at Pat's Pizza in Machias and leave at 9:30 a.m.

A Mainer who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, and any of your neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them.

