Crime in Maine

The Portland Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a man in connection with the September 3rd, 2022 targeted attack on a woman who was shot in the Riverton housing complex just after 3 a.m. Police have arrested Abdihamit Ali and charged him with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.

This was one of the two-weekend shootings that Portland Police were investigating in the Riverton area. The second occurred at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd, when multiple gunshots were reported. If anyone has any information, they should call Portland Police at (207) 874-8584 and leave a message on the crime tip line.





MDEA Fentanyl Bust in Ellsworth and Cambridge

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) North Central Task Force announced that they made a fentanyl drug bust in two counties on September 1st after a month-long investigation. MDEA seized 3.75 pounds of fentanyl that had come into Maine and was ready to be distributed throughout Hancock, Penobscot, Somerset, and Washington counties. MDEA says the street value of the seized fentanyl is $225,000. Four people were arrested in the drug bust. Mark Jordan of Milbridge, Maine; Peggy Lou Strout of Gouldsboro; Dalvin Jose Peguero of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts; and Yonaury Arias-DeJesus of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts, were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking. If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call the MDEA tipline at 1-800-452-6457.