Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran

Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.

Brian Snow was an honorably discharged United States Navy Vietnam veteran who served aboard the USS Goodrich Destroyer in 1966. The USS Goodrich Destroyer was a Gearing-class destroyer launched on February 25, 1945, out of Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.

Directions to the cemetery: From 95, take the exit for Augusta/Belgrade, which is 112B if you are heading north or 112 if you are heading south. Take Civic Center Drive towards Belgrade. You will pass the entrance to the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Civic Center Drive. Take a left onto Leighton Road and drive about 8/10th of a mile, and then take a right onto Stony Brook Road, yield right onto Mt. Vernon Road, and continue about a mile. You will see the entrance to the cemetery on the right. The cemetery is located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine if you want to put the address into your navigation system.