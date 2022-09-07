South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate Goals

Bug Light Park in South Portland, Maine SouthPortland.org

The city of South Portland has announced the launch of a new program "Electrify Everything" which will work towards the goal of running everything on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. Since the upfront costs for purchasing electric items such as electric vehicles, heating systems, lawnmowers, etc. can be pricey South Portland leaders came up with the idea to offer rebates for the purchase of these items. South Portland officials feel the rebates will help more people be able to switch over from fossil-fueled items and instead use cleaner renewable items in their daily lives.

South Portland residents making under $111,700 yearly for a family of four will qualify for the rebates. There also is a rebate maximum of $2,000 per household and a maximum rebate of one of each item per household except for electric bikes which are allowed two rebates per household. Rebates can also be combined with the Efficiency Maine rebates program to maximize a household's savings.

Some of the rebates include $2,000 for purchasing an electric or electric hybrid vehicle, $300 for purchasing an electric bicycle, $100 for electric lawnmowers and leaf blowers, and $1200 for a heat pump.

South Portland hopes this program will help the city reach the climate goals that they laid out with the One Climate Future plan. The cities of both Portland and South Portland created the climate plan with the ultimate goal of shifting away from fossil fuels and transitioning to renewable energy sources after declaring a "climate emergency" in 2019.