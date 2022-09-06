Float plane at Moosehead Lake The Maine Writer

This week, one of Moosehead Lake's most anticipated events is happening. The 48th annual 2022 International Seaplane Fly-In will be Wednesday, September 7th through Sunday, September 11th. Every year the fly-in has hundreds of seaplanes that fly in from all over the United States along with thousands of visitors from not just Maine but also around the US that come to Moosehead Lake for the festival and to see all the seaplanes. There are also activities during the four days of the fly-in.

The International Seaplane Fly-In got its start back in 1973 back then there were a few bush pilots that made their living by flying sportsmen in and out of the remote area. Back then, there were few roads available in the area and seaplanes were the way to easily get to the area. A few of the pilots thought it would be fun to invite other seaplane pilots to come for the weekend and have some fun flying, and the fly-in was started.

Views of Moosehead Lake from Greenville The Maine Writer

The seaplane fly-in is a fun event to watch, and it shows spectators what the pilots are capable of doing with their seaplanes. The pilots compete in different skill competitions, and you will see all different kinds of planes and many colors of planes buzzing around Moosehead Lake. They also have a float plane parade which is fun to watch. It is free to get in and watch the events. If you are interested in a camping spot at the airport, they are $50.00, and they do sell out quickly. This is a fun event, and it's very family-friendly. There will be other events to check out during the festival like craft fairs along with exploring the area of Moosehead Lake.