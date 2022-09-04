Rescue Beagles Headed to Maine

Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.

Even the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted one of the beagles. The couple adopted "Momma Mia," a 7-year-old beagle that was one of the many dogs used for breeding at the Virginia testing facility.

Beagle playing Mark Rimmel/Unsplash

The nine Maine animal shelters or rescue groups that will be receiving some of the 100 beagles headed to Maine are Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Franklin County Humane Society in Farmington, Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Tall Tails Beagle Rescue in Mechanic Falls, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in South Paris, Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston, and The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook.

Once the beagles arrive in Maine, they must undergo a two-week quarantine as required by Maine state law. Once the beagles are done with the two-week quarantine, they will be available for adoption. If you would like to support ending testing and research on dogs you can sign the petition.