Rescue Beagles Headed to Maine

The Maine Writer

Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.

Even the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted one of the beagles. The couple adopted "Momma Mia," a 7-year-old beagle that was one of the many dogs used for breeding at the Virginia testing facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQQJs_0hhwqJaI00
Beagle playingMark Rimmel/Unsplash

The nine Maine animal shelters or rescue groups that will be receiving some of the 100 beagles headed to Maine are Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Franklin County Humane Society in Farmington, Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Tall Tails Beagle Rescue in Mechanic Falls, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in South Paris, Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston, and The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook.

Once the beagles arrive in Maine, they must undergo a two-week quarantine as required by Maine state law. Once the beagles are done with the two-week quarantine, they will be available for adoption. If you would like to support ending testing and research on dogs you can sign the petition.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dogs# rescue dogs# Maine rescue dogs# beagles# animal testing and research

Comments / 2

Published by

A Mainer who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, and any of your neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them.

Maine State
489 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, ME

Crime in Maine

The Portland Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a man in connection with the September 3rd, 2022 targeted attack on a woman who was shot in the Riverton housing complex just after 3 a.m. Police have arrested Abdihamit Ali and charged him with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.

Read full story
1 comments
Augusta, ME

Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran

Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.

Read full story
3 comments
South Portland, ME

South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate Goals

Bug Light Park in South Portland, MaineSouthPortland.org. The city of South Portland has announced the launch of a new program "Electrify Everything" which will work towards the goal of running everything on renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. Since the upfront costs for purchasing electric items such as electric vehicles, heating systems, lawnmowers, etc. can be pricey South Portland leaders came up with the idea to offer rebates for the purchase of these items. South Portland officials feel the rebates will help more people be able to switch over from fossil-fueled items and instead use cleaner renewable items in their daily lives.

Read full story
3 comments
Standish, ME

Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School Library

Maine School District 6 (MSAD 6) serves 3,500 students in the towns of Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington, and Standish, and a group of parents at the August 22nd school board meeting requested that two books be removed from the school library. One of the books is “It's Perfectly Normal”: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health by Robie Harris, and the other book is “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.

Read full story
3 comments

International Seaplane Fly-In

This week, one of Moosehead Lake's most anticipated events is happening. The 48th annual 2022 International Seaplane Fly-In will be Wednesday, September 7th through Sunday, September 11th. Every year the fly-in has hundreds of seaplanes that fly in from all over the United States along with thousands of visitors from not just Maine but also around the US that come to Moosehead Lake for the festival and to see all the seaplanes. There are also activities during the four days of the fly-in.

Read full story
1 comments
Sangerville, ME

National Cheese Pizza Day

Monday, September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day and Maine, like many states, has many pizza places to choose from when it comes to pizza. There is always a great debate over who has the best pizza, and while it seems hard to believe that something as simple as a pizza can be so complicated, it indeed can be. To have a good pizza, you need a good sauce. Some sauces are too sweet, and some sauces are too peppery. Then there are the sauces that use so much garlic that it overpowers the sauce. There is a trick to getting the sauce just right. Now let's talk about another important part of a pizza, and that is the crust. There are different camps of crust lovers, from thin crust to thick crust to deep dish. I am on team thin crust. Now don't get me wrong, I have had deep dish pizza, and it was good, but I will take a piece of thin crust pizza over a piece of deep dish any day. Even better if that pizza is cooked in a brick-fired oven. This is why my absolute favorite pizza place in Maine is not one of the chain places, but instead a farm-stand cafe that makes the best pizza.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Efficiency Maine Working to Expand Public EV Chargers in Rural Maine

Efficiency Maine has started the first of a series of electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentives from Efficiency Maine. The $8 million in funding is coming from Governor Janet Mills Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan enacted in July 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional

In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.

Read full story
22 comments
Hermon, ME

Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being Investigated

Lights on a police cruiserScott Rodgerson/Unsplash. The small town of Hermon, Maine which is located in Penobscot County with a population of 6,461, recently had an incident that the Penobscot County Sheriff's office is investigating. According to the Hermon Fire Department, sometime either during the evening of August 28th or the early morning hours of August 29th, American flags and service flags were taken off the resident's property in Hermon Meadows apartments. The flags were then set on fire and burned in the driveway. Another nearby neighborhood was also vandalized.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

Infrastructure Funding for Maine

Maine is receiving more infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit Committee is receiving $2 million in funding to replace two diesel buses with two electric buses.

Read full story
Maine State

$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine

In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Read full story
16 comments
Maine State

Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library

Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.

Read full story
29 comments
Maine State

Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine

Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Buxton, ME

A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school library

Maine School District 6 (MSAD 6) serves 3,500 students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island. At a recent board of education meeting, one group of parents is asking for two books to be removed from the library bookshelves, while another group of parents is supporting the books.

Read full story
13 comments
Levant, ME

Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country

Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!

Read full story
2 comments

National Be an Angel Day

August 22nd is National Be an Angel Day, which was established in 1993 by the Reverend Jayne Howard Feldman. The goal of the day is to encourage random acts of kindness and to help others in need. Small acts of kindness not only go a long way but also help us feel good. One small act of kindness can easily change someone's life, so why not go out and celebrate and participate in being an angel today. I am listing some suggestions for how you can participate in the day in case you need some ideas. Feel free to add any ideas you think of that I might have missed in the comments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy