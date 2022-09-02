Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O1NJ_0henrIjS00
Schoonermschwander/Pixabay

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!

Saturday, September 3rd

Auburn has a live stand-up comedy show at Craft Brew Underground, located at 34 Court Street in Auburn from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person.

Augusta has the Maine Micro Artisan Fair at Buker Community Center at 22 Armory Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. All items are handcrafted by local Maine artists, giving you the chance to shop locally and buy Maine-made. You will find jewelry, handmade toys, soaps, body care items, and more. entertainment and refreshments. Free admission.

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, has Maine's Odd and Unusual Show. Odd and unusual wonders include knife swallowing, reptiles, over 75 different vendors, and more. Admission is $15 per person. This event is going on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bar Harbor has its annual Labor Day weekend craft fair on the Village Green, located at Mt. Desert and Main Street in Bar Harbor. Stop by the Village Green and shop with local artisans selling their beautiful handmade crafts. It is free to enter and is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 10:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be a corn hole tournament, livestock exhibits, women's skillet toss, musical performances, a llama exhibit, and more. The midway opens at 10:00 a.m.

Brunswick has the 2nd annual Maine Street Baptist Church Cruise-In at 326 Maine Street, Brunswick, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There are no entry fees, and free food and water are available. Great music and many giveaways.

Camden Windjammer festival at 2 Public Landing in Camden opens Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. The pancake breakfast is all you can eat with Maine blueberry pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk. The proceeds from the pancake breakfast will support non-profit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville. The breakfast costs $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 12 years of age and younger. The harbor will be filled with dozens of windjammers and schooners. This event will have nautical exhibits, family-friendly events, lobster crate races, a boat parade, and a chowder challenge. The schooners will also be open for tours from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Camden is having a Harbormasters dance party to celebrate the end of summer at the Camden public landing from 7:30-10:00 p.m. Splitwillow will be performing.

Cornish Fairgrounds, located on Route 25 in Cornish, will have the Kezar Falls fire department car show from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be music, food, and raffles, with all proceeds to benefit the Kezar Falls fire department. General admission is $5.00 for spectators. There is a $10.00 entry fee for cars, which includes one passenger. Car registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. All years and makes of vehicles are welcome.

Eastport is having the 34th annual Salmon and Seafood Festival in downtown Eastport, starting with a youth fishing derby at 10:00 a.m. There will be local vendors along with craft vendors, local craft beers and wines, live music, boat tours of the Coast Guard boat, activities for the kids, crab rolls and clam chowder, and more. Admission is free.

Freeport has Makers on Main on Main Street from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Join New England makers along Main Street as they offer an array of artwork and crafts for sale. There will also be food trucks available to purchase food and drinks. Free admission for everyone.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There will be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, a corn hole tournament, a cribbage tournament, an antique car and tractor show, and much more.

Lubec summer concert series is at Stockford Park on Lower Water Street from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Mallett Brothers will be performing, and this is a free event. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Ogunquit will be showing the movie "Mamma Mia" at the Leavitt Theatre at 259 Main Street, Route 1, in Ogunquit with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The movie will start at 6:00 p.m. and the theater has a restaurant and bar if you would like to have dinner and a movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Owls Head Transportation Museum, located at 117 Museum Street, in Owls head is hosting a motorcycle meet in Maine this weekend from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorcycle enthusiasts from across New England meet up at Owls Head Transportation Museum for one of the largest motorcycle meets in Maine. Enjoy interactive displays, a family fun zone, free antique car rides, museum access, and an open-air cafe. Admission is free for children under the age of 17, retired and active duty military, and 20-year or older vehicles. Adults are $18.00 and senior citizens are $16.00.

South Thomaston has a reggae beach party with the musical group Catcha Vibe at Waterman's Beach Brewery at 362 Waterman's Beach Road. There will be authentic Jamaican cuisine, art, clothing, jewelry, and more. It starts at 3:00 p.m.

The Springfield Fair will be at the Springfield fairgrounds located at 91 Springfield Road in Springfield. Admission is free for kids three years old and under, $10 per person for kids ages 4-12, 62 years old and older, and all law enforcement and military members. $15 per person for ages 13-61 years old. Parking is $3.00 per car and the gates open at 8:00 a.m. There will be livestock exhibits, an antique car show, a military vehicle and equipment display, horse and wagon rides, and more.

Wells Harbor Park has a free concert at Hope Hobbs Gazebo at 331Harbor Road from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Parking is free you are welcome to bring a folding chair and blanket for seating. Finest Kind will be performing.

Sunday, September 4th

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, has Maine's Odd and Unusual Show. Odd and unusual wonders include knife swallowing, reptiles, over 75 different vendors, and more. Admission is $15 per person.

Bangor Elks are holding their 1st annual car show for the Maine children's cancer program at 108 Odlin Road in Bangor from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. Car registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with spectators allowed in at 10:00 a.m. There is a $5.00 entry fee for spectators, and $10.00 for the vehicle registration entry, which includes the driver. Kids ages 16 and under are admitted for free. Trophies along with food, music, a 50/50 raffle, and other raffles.

Bar Harbor has its annual Labor Day weekend craft fair on the Village Green, located at Mt. Desert and Main Street in Bar Harbor. Stop by the Village Green and shop with local artisans selling their beautiful handmade crafts. It is free to enter and open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 10:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be Northeast US sheepdog trials, livestock exhibits, musical performances, a llama exhibit, and more. The midway opens at 10:00 a.m.

Brewer will have a motorcycle ride to raise needed funds for Recover2gether to help fight homelessness and the opiate epidemic. The ride will visit three different recovery centers along the way, starting at the Bangor area recovery network in Brewer. The ride will travel to the Augusta recovery reentry center and then proceed to the R.E.S.T. center in Lewiston. There will be a BBQ, music, raffles, and community at the R.E.S.T. center. The cost is suggested as $10 for riders and $5 for passengers. All bikes are welcome. Registration is at the Bangor area recovery network at 142 Center Street in Brewer at 8:00 a.m. Kickstands are up at 10:00 a.m.

Camden Amphitheatre, located at 55 Main Street, will have a free concert with the Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Camden has the 20th annual Camden foreign car show on Chestnut Street from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Eastport is having the 34th annual Salmon and Seafood Festival in downtown Eastport, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be craft and local vendors, local craft beers and wines, live music, activities for the kids, and a BBQ salmon dinner from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for $25. Admission is free.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. There will be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, the North Atlantic Wrestling Association, a pig scramble, kids and adult arm wrestling competitions, fireworks at dark, and much more.

Ogunquit will be showing the movie "Mamma Mia" at the Leavitt Theatre at 259 Main Street, Route 1 in Ogunquit with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The movie will start at 6:00 p.m. and the theater has a restaurant and bar if you would like to have dinner and a movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Owls Head Transportation Museum, located at 117 Museum Street, in Owls head is hosting a motorcycle meet in Maine this weekend from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorcycle enthusiasts from across New England meet up at Owls Head Transportation Museum for one of the largest motorcycle meets in Maine. Enjoy interactive displays, a family fun zone, free antique car rides, museum access, and an open-air cafe. Admission is free for children under the age of 17, retired and active duty military, and 20-year or older vehicles. Adults are $18.00 and senior citizens are $16.00.

Oxford will have the 7th annual Daddy O's Act of Kindness Foundation Cruise-In Car Show will be at 1570 Main Street, Route 26 in Oxford at 3:00 p.m. This will be held rain or shine. There is no entry fee and all vehicles are welcome. There is no judging and a trophy will be awarded for best in show. From 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages for free or by donation. There will also be music and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Oxford County and Daddy O's Acts of Kindness Foundation for use in the Oxford Hills area.

Monday, September 5th

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be livestock exhibits, Ready Go Dog Show, and more. The midway opens at 11:00 a.m.

Belfast waterfront on 25 Front Street in Belfast will have the Passy Pete prediction at 10:00 a.m. Come down to the waterfront and see if Passy Pete the lobster predicts an early winter or six more weeks of winter.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There will be a parade at 9:30 a.m. There will also be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, a women's skillet throw, a men's hammer throw, a horseshoe tournament, antique cars, and much more.

Harpswell Cruise-In at Pammy's Ice Cream Parlor, on 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Park on the lawn and enjoy live music, good food, and ice cream.

Lisbon Moxie Cruise Night is the last cruise night of the season at Worumbo Mill parking lot at the corners of Route 196 and Canal Street from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# things to do in Maine# Labor Day weekend events# fairs and festivals# family friendly events# Maine events

Comments / 2

Published by

A Mainer who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, and any of your neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them.

Maine State
481 followers

More from The Maine Writer

International Seaplane Fly-In

This week, one of Moosehead Lake's most anticipated events is happening. The 48th annual 2022 International Seaplane Fly-In will be Wednesday, September 7th through Sunday, September 11th. Every year the fly-in has hundreds of seaplanes that fly in from all over the United States along with thousands of visitors from not just Maine but also around the US that come to Moosehead Lake for the festival and to see all the seaplanes. There are also activities during the four days of the fly-in.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Rescue Beagles Headed to Maine

Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.

Read full story
2 comments
Sangerville, ME

National Cheese Pizza Day

Monday, September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day and Maine, like many states, has many pizza places to choose from when it comes to pizza. There is always a great debate over who has the best pizza, and while it seems hard to believe that something as simple as a pizza can be so complicated, it indeed can be. To have a good pizza, you need a good sauce. Some sauces are too sweet, and some sauces are too peppery. Then there are the sauces that use so much garlic that it overpowers the sauce. There is a trick to getting the sauce just right. Now let's talk about another important part of a pizza, and that is the crust. There are different camps of crust lovers, from thin crust to thick crust to deep dish. I am on team thin crust. Now don't get me wrong, I have had deep dish pizza, and it was good, but I will take a piece of thin crust pizza over a piece of deep dish any day. Even better if that pizza is cooked in a brick-fired oven. This is why my absolute favorite pizza place in Maine is not one of the chain places, but instead a farm-stand cafe that makes the best pizza.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Efficiency Maine Working to Expand Public EV Chargers in Rural Maine

Efficiency Maine has started the first of a series of electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentives from Efficiency Maine. The $8 million in funding is coming from Governor Janet Mills Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan enacted in July 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional

In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.

Read full story
22 comments
Hermon, ME

Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being Investigated

Lights on a police cruiserScott Rodgerson/Unsplash. The small town of Hermon, Maine which is located in Penobscot County with a population of 6,461, recently had an incident that the Penobscot County Sheriff's office is investigating. According to the Hermon Fire Department, sometime either during the evening of August 28th or the early morning hours of August 29th, American flags and service flags were taken off the resident's property in Hermon Meadows apartments. The flags were then set on fire and burned in the driveway. Another nearby neighborhood was also vandalized.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

Infrastructure Funding for Maine

Maine is receiving more infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit Committee is receiving $2 million in funding to replace two diesel buses with two electric buses.

Read full story

$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine

In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Read full story
16 comments

Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library

Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.

Read full story
29 comments
Maine State

Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine

Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Buxton, ME

A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school library

Maine School District 6 (MSAD 6) serves 3,500 students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island. At a recent board of education meeting, one group of parents is asking for two books to be removed from the library bookshelves, while another group of parents is supporting the books.

Read full story
13 comments
Levant, ME

Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country

Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!

Read full story
2 comments

National Be an Angel Day

August 22nd is National Be an Angel Day, which was established in 1993 by the Reverend Jayne Howard Feldman. The goal of the day is to encourage random acts of kindness and to help others in need. Small acts of kindness not only go a long way but also help us feel good. One small act of kindness can easily change someone's life, so why not go out and celebrate and participate in being an angel today. I am listing some suggestions for how you can participate in the day in case you need some ideas. Feel free to add any ideas you think of that I might have missed in the comments.

Read full story
Maine State

National Honey Bee Day

Today is National World Honey Bee Day, which is celebrated every August 20th. The day started with a group of beekeepers in 2009 petitioning the United States Department of Agriculture to honor beekeepers and honeybees. On August 11, 2009, the then-acting United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack made it official that the 3rd Saturday of every August would be National Honey Bee Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development

Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Recreational Cannabis in New England

Adult recreational cannabis is a big business; as more states legalize it, they are collecting large amounts of tax revenues. Adult recreational use of cannabis in New England has been legalized in all but the state of New Hampshire. The latest state to join the legalization effort and become the 20th state to do so was Rhode Island. Rhode Island legalized adult recreational use of cannabis on May 25, 2022. Here is a breakdown of the state's laws and the taxes they are collecting.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy