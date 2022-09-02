Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

Schooner mschwander/Pixabay

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!

Saturday, September 3rd

Auburn has a live stand-up comedy show at Craft Brew Underground, located at 34 Court Street in Auburn from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person.

Augusta has the Maine Micro Artisan Fair at Buker Community Center at 22 Armory Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. All items are handcrafted by local Maine artists, giving you the chance to shop locally and buy Maine-made. You will find jewelry, handmade toys, soaps, body care items, and more. entertainment and refreshments. Free admission.

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, has Maine's Odd and Unusual Show. Odd and unusual wonders include knife swallowing, reptiles, over 75 different vendors, and more. Admission is $15 per person. This event is going on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bar Harbor has its annual Labor Day weekend craft fair on the Village Green, located at Mt. Desert and Main Street in Bar Harbor. Stop by the Village Green and shop with local artisans selling their beautiful handmade crafts. It is free to enter and is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 10:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be a corn hole tournament, livestock exhibits, women's skillet toss, musical performances, a llama exhibit, and more. The midway opens at 10:00 a.m.

Brunswick has the 2nd annual Maine Street Baptist Church Cruise-In at 326 Maine Street, Brunswick, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There are no entry fees, and free food and water are available. Great music and many giveaways.

Camden Windjammer festival at 2 Public Landing in Camden opens Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. The pancake breakfast is all you can eat with Maine blueberry pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk. The proceeds from the pancake breakfast will support non-profit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville. The breakfast costs $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 12 years of age and younger. The harbor will be filled with dozens of windjammers and schooners. This event will have nautical exhibits, family-friendly events, lobster crate races, a boat parade, and a chowder challenge. The schooners will also be open for tours from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Camden is having a Harbormasters dance party to celebrate the end of summer at the Camden public landing from 7:30-10:00 p.m. Splitwillow will be performing.

Cornish Fairgrounds, located on Route 25 in Cornish, will have the Kezar Falls fire department car show from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be music, food, and raffles, with all proceeds to benefit the Kezar Falls fire department. General admission is $5.00 for spectators. There is a $10.00 entry fee for cars, which includes one passenger. Car registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. All years and makes of vehicles are welcome.

Eastport is having the 34th annual Salmon and Seafood Festival in downtown Eastport, starting with a youth fishing derby at 10:00 a.m. There will be local vendors along with craft vendors, local craft beers and wines, live music, boat tours of the Coast Guard boat, activities for the kids, crab rolls and clam chowder, and more. Admission is free.

Freeport has Makers on Main on Main Street from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Join New England makers along Main Street as they offer an array of artwork and crafts for sale. There will also be food trucks available to purchase food and drinks. Free admission for everyone.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There will be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, a corn hole tournament, a cribbage tournament, an antique car and tractor show, and much more.

Lubec summer concert series is at Stockford Park on Lower Water Street from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Mallett Brothers will be performing, and this is a free event. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Ogunquit will be showing the movie "Mamma Mia" at the Leavitt Theatre at 259 Main Street, Route 1, in Ogunquit with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The movie will start at 6:00 p.m. and the theater has a restaurant and bar if you would like to have dinner and a movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Owls Head Transportation Museum, located at 117 Museum Street, in Owls head is hosting a motorcycle meet in Maine this weekend from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorcycle enthusiasts from across New England meet up at Owls Head Transportation Museum for one of the largest motorcycle meets in Maine. Enjoy interactive displays, a family fun zone, free antique car rides, museum access, and an open-air cafe. Admission is free for children under the age of 17, retired and active duty military, and 20-year or older vehicles. Adults are $18.00 and senior citizens are $16.00.

South Thomaston has a reggae beach party with the musical group Catcha Vibe at Waterman's Beach Brewery at 362 Waterman's Beach Road. There will be authentic Jamaican cuisine, art, clothing, jewelry, and more. It starts at 3:00 p.m.

The Springfield Fair will be at the Springfield fairgrounds located at 91 Springfield Road in Springfield. Admission is free for kids three years old and under, $10 per person for kids ages 4-12, 62 years old and older, and all law enforcement and military members. $15 per person for ages 13-61 years old. Parking is $3.00 per car and the gates open at 8:00 a.m. There will be livestock exhibits, an antique car show, a military vehicle and equipment display, horse and wagon rides, and more.

Wells Harbor Park has a free concert at Hope Hobbs Gazebo at 331Harbor Road from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Parking is free you are welcome to bring a folding chair and blanket for seating. Finest Kind will be performing.

Sunday, September 4th

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, has Maine's Odd and Unusual Show. Odd and unusual wonders include knife swallowing, reptiles, over 75 different vendors, and more. Admission is $15 per person.

Bangor Elks are holding their 1st annual car show for the Maine children's cancer program at 108 Odlin Road in Bangor from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. Car registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with spectators allowed in at 10:00 a.m. There is a $5.00 entry fee for spectators, and $10.00 for the vehicle registration entry, which includes the driver. Kids ages 16 and under are admitted for free. Trophies along with food, music, a 50/50 raffle, and other raffles.

Bar Harbor has its annual Labor Day weekend craft fair on the Village Green, located at Mt. Desert and Main Street in Bar Harbor. Stop by the Village Green and shop with local artisans selling their beautiful handmade crafts. It is free to enter and open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 10:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be Northeast US sheepdog trials, livestock exhibits, musical performances, a llama exhibit, and more. The midway opens at 10:00 a.m.

Brewer will have a motorcycle ride to raise needed funds for Recover2gether to help fight homelessness and the opiate epidemic. The ride will visit three different recovery centers along the way, starting at the Bangor area recovery network in Brewer. The ride will travel to the Augusta recovery reentry center and then proceed to the R.E.S.T. center in Lewiston. There will be a BBQ, music, raffles, and community at the R.E.S.T. center. The cost is suggested as $10 for riders and $5 for passengers. All bikes are welcome. Registration is at the Bangor area recovery network at 142 Center Street in Brewer at 8:00 a.m. Kickstands are up at 10:00 a.m.

Camden Amphitheatre, located at 55 Main Street, will have a free concert with the Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Camden has the 20th annual Camden foreign car show on Chestnut Street from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Eastport is having the 34th annual Salmon and Seafood Festival in downtown Eastport, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be craft and local vendors, local craft beers and wines, live music, activities for the kids, and a BBQ salmon dinner from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for $25. Admission is free.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. There will be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, the North Atlantic Wrestling Association, a pig scramble, kids and adult arm wrestling competitions, fireworks at dark, and much more.

Ogunquit will be showing the movie "Mamma Mia" at the Leavitt Theatre at 259 Main Street, Route 1 in Ogunquit with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The movie will start at 6:00 p.m. and the theater has a restaurant and bar if you would like to have dinner and a movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Owls Head Transportation Museum, located at 117 Museum Street, in Owls head is hosting a motorcycle meet in Maine this weekend from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorcycle enthusiasts from across New England meet up at Owls Head Transportation Museum for one of the largest motorcycle meets in Maine. Enjoy interactive displays, a family fun zone, free antique car rides, museum access, and an open-air cafe. Admission is free for children under the age of 17, retired and active duty military, and 20-year or older vehicles. Adults are $18.00 and senior citizens are $16.00.

Oxford will have the 7th annual Daddy O's Act of Kindness Foundation Cruise-In Car Show will be at 1570 Main Street, Route 26 in Oxford at 3:00 p.m. This will be held rain or shine. There is no entry fee and all vehicles are welcome. There is no judging and a trophy will be awarded for best in show. From 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages for free or by donation. There will also be music and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Oxford County and Daddy O's Acts of Kindness Foundation for use in the Oxford Hills area.

Monday, September 5th

The Blue Hill Fair is at 233 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill, with the fair opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. Free parking and kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. $10 admission for adults. There will be livestock exhibits, Ready Go Dog Show, and more. The midway opens at 11:00 a.m.

Belfast waterfront on 25 Front Street in Belfast will have the Passy Pete prediction at 10:00 a.m. Come down to the waterfront and see if Passy Pete the lobster predicts an early winter or six more weeks of winter.

The Harmony Free Fair will be held at the Harmony fairgrounds located at 1 Fairway Loop, Harmony. There is free admission for everyone and free parking. The fair is open from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. There will be a parade at 9:30 a.m. There will also be live music, kids' activities, livestock exhibits, a women's skillet throw, a men's hammer throw, a horseshoe tournament, antique cars, and much more.

Harpswell Cruise-In at Pammy's Ice Cream Parlor, on 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Park on the lawn and enjoy live music, good food, and ice cream.

Lisbon Moxie Cruise Night is the last cruise night of the season at Worumbo Mill parking lot at the corners of Route 196 and Canal Street from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.