Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional

Gavel Tingey Law Firm/Unsplash

In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.

The project is a transmission corridor that will move electricity from Canada to New England. The project had a great deal of controversy and had one group supporting the corridor and another group that was against it. While the power transmission line would be built along existing transmission corridors, there would be a need to build a new 53-mile section to reach the Canadian border. The 53-mile area includes a remote area of woods, mountains, and streams. The area has one of the largest areas of brook trout and the roads involved with the project would cross 184 streams. Opponents of the corridor say it will forever change the landscape of the northern Maine woods.

A citizens group against the corridor transmission line gathered enough signatures to get a referendum question on the project on the November 2, 2021, ballot for Maine voters to decide whether the corridor should be allowed or if it should stop. There was "yes" on question 1 and "no" on question 1. Voters voting yes would be voting to block the transmission line, and voters voting no would be voting to allow it. The results from the vote were 243,943 yes votes,168,143 no votes, and 3,969 blank votes. Maine voters spoke and voted in favor of the CMP corridor project being stopped, and on November 23, 2021, the Maine DEP suspended the CMP corridor permit.

The ruling today by Maine's Supreme Court says that a key portion of the 2021 ballot question would violate the constitutionally protected vested rights of the developers by imposing new requirements retroactively after a key permit had been issued. The Maine Supreme Court has sent the issue back down to a lower court for further proceedings.