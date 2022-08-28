$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine

Solar panels Michael Wilson/Unsplash

In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The USDA announced it was investing $28.3 billion in eleven businesses or organizations in rural Maine to be used for renewable energy projects to combat climate change across rural America. To qualify for a grant or loan, the business must be an agricultural producer or a small rural business in an area with a population of 50,000 residents or less. The funds may be used for renewable energy systems and also for the purchase, installation, and construction of energy efficiency improvements.

The loans or grants were awarded to businesses or organizations in the counties of Kennebec, Knox, Oxford, Penobscot, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and York.

Kennebec County grants and loans

RE Sidney Solar LLC received a $3.925 million loan to build a 2.58-megawatt solar farm located in Sidney, expected to produce 3.259 million kilowatt-hours in the first year of operation. This will also result in the creation of three new jobs.

Camp Winnebago Inc., a youth boys camp in Fayette, will receive a $20,000 grant to be used to build a 37.35-kilowatt roof-mounted solar array. This array is expected to save the camp $4,381 every year and will replace 43,240 kilowatt-hours. The 43,240 kilowatt-hours is 93% of the energy used by the camp every year and enough to power 6 homes.

Knox County grants

JCOM Corp is a computer repair business located in Rockland. The business will receive a grant of $14,557 to install a 17.6-kilowatt roof-mounted solar system. The system is expected to save $2500 a year and generate 17,340 kilowatt-hours. 17,340 kilowatt-hours is 81% of the business use every year. 17,340 kilowatt-hours are enough to power 2.4 homes.

Oxford County grants

Troika Drafts, which is a horse farm and stable located in Hebron, will receive a grant of $2,584. The grant will be used to install a 9.6-kilowatt roof-mounted solar array which will generate 12,003 kilowatt- hours which is more than 100% of the farm's yearly energy use. The system is expected to save $810.

Penobscot County grants and loans

Herman Solar Inc. received a loan for $12,626,000 to build a solar farm in Hermon that is expected to produce 8.342 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first year of operation. This will also result in the creation of three new jobs.

Sagadahoc County grants

TDME Calibration Labs Inc JCOM Corp in Richmond received a $13,103 grant to install a 20.16-kilowatt roof-mounted solar system that will produce 44,810 kilowatt-hours. The 44,810 kilowatt-hours is more than 100% of the energy the business uses every year and is enough to power 3.8 homes.

Somerset County grants

Balfour Farms is an off-grid organic dairy farm and cheese maker in Pittsfield that received a grant for $20,000 to install a 16.06-kilowatt solar system that will replace 19,008 kilowatt-hours, which is 62% of the farm's yearly energy use. This is expected to save $7,950 a year and the 19,008 kilowatt-hours are enough to power 2.6 houses.

Curtis Air is a family-run aircraft repair facility in Pittsfield, that received an $18,321 grant to install a 36-kilowatt roof-mounted solar system, which will save $4,538 a year. The solar system will generate 44,810 kilowatt-hours, which is more than 100% of the energy the business uses every year, and is expected to save $4,538.

Somerset Solar LLC received a loan for $11,695,000 to build a 6.8-megawatt solar farm in Pittsfield which is expected to produce 8.856 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first year of operation. This project will also create three new jobs.

Waldo County grants

Calyx Farm, owned by Catherine Durkin, is an organic vegetable farm in Morrill receiving a grant of $7,250 to install a 10.56-kilowatt roof-mounted solar system that will generate 16,820 kilowatt-hours, which is 76% of the energy the farm uses each year. The project is expected to save $2,119 every year, and the 16,820 kilowatts is enough to power 1.8 houses.

York County grants

Timber Ridge Farm, which is a horse and dog training and boarding facility located in Saco, received a grant for $17,430 to install a 25.92-kilowatt roof-mounted solar system that will generate 31,665 kilowatt-hours, which is more than 100% of the business energy use every year. The project is expected to save $2,211 yearly and the 31,665-kilowatt hours are enough to power 4.4 homes.