Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library

Library shelves

Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.

Regional School Unit 56 (RSU 56) serves the four towns of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru. Officials created a five-member review committee to review the book after requests to have it removed. The review committee consisted of four Dirigo high school teachers and administrators, including the assistant principal, library media specialist, social worker, social studies teacher, and one community member. The review committee reviewed the book and found it was valuable for the students. The review committee all voted in favor of keeping the book in the school library. Some parents were not pleased with this decision, and in June, written appeals filed by the parents were heard by the RSU 56 school board.

On August 9, 2022, the RSU 56 school board held a special meeting to discuss the written appeals from the parents. The board voted 7-2 to overturn the review committee's decision to keep the book and instead decided to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the school library. The decision was based on the book's graphic depictions of sexual acts.

The Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance is now raising money to provide copies of the book to students in the RSU 56 area after it was removed from the school library. The group has currently raised $4,376 to provide a free copy of the book Gender Queer: A Memoir to any teenager in the area that contacts them for a copy of the book.

A Mainer who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading.

