Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country

Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022 Treworgy Orchards

For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!

Admission to the maze is $10.00 during the week and $12.00 on Saturdays and Sundays. Kids that are two years old or younger are admitted for free. Two adults with four or more children are considered a large family and qualify for the 15% large family discount.

Treworgy Family Orchards even offers a night maze for four nights in October. Visitors can wander through the corn maze and enjoy the starry sky overhead while going through the maze. The night maze is family-friendly, so there is no need to worry about the kids being scared. Tickets will be available for the night maze in late September.

Treworgy Family Orchards is located at 3876 Union Street in Levant. Levant is about a two-hour drive from Portland, Maine, and an hour and ten minutes from Augusta. They are closed on Mondays and open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to vote for Treworgy Family Orchards, you can vote once a day at 2022 voting for the 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Voting will end on Monday, September 12th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The winners will be announced on Friday, September 23, 2022.