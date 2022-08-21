Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Classic carJuan Montes/Pexels

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!

Monday 8/22

Moxie Cruise Night is held at the Worumbo Mill parking lot located at the corner of Route 196 and Canal Street in Lisbon Falls from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m.

Pammy's Ice Cream Parlor Cruise-In is at 1140 Harpswell Neck Road in Harpswell from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. There is live music and great food along with the cars.

Tuesday 8/23

Cumberland Classics Cruise Night will be at Skillin Road in Cumberland from 5:00-7:00 p.m. weather permitting. There are raffles, giveaways, music, antique cars, custom cars, and hot rods. All cars are welcome.

Cruisin' Night at Bentley's Saloon is located at 1601 Portland Road in Arundel from 5:00 p.m. until dusk. There is no entry fee for car show owners or spectators. Door prizes and spectator choice awards.

Strictly Street Car Club Cruise Night at Motor Supply at 268 State Street in Augusta from 6:00-9:00 p.m. All makes of cars are welcome.

Wednesday 8/24

Freeport Chamber of Commerce Cruise-in at Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase located at 31 Main Street in Freeport from 5:00-7:00 p.m. All cars are welcome, and there will be live music and food.

Fast Eddie's Drive-In Weekly Cruise-In from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at 1308 Route 202 in Winthrop. There will be live music, along with food and ice cream specials.

MOAL's Cruise Night is next to Ricky's Diner on Main Street in Bridgton from 5:00-8:00 p.m. There will be a DJ, door prizes, a car of the night award, and food specials.

Thursday 8/25

Waterfront Cruise nights are at Waterfront Park on Maine Avenue in Gardiner from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Free admission and all antique, muscle, and special interest cars, trucks, and bikes are welcome. A DJ and food vendors will be on the site.

Friday 8/26

Cruise Night at Sugar Shack Cafe on 185 Main Street in Cornish from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Weekly Cruise Night at Roy's All Steak Hamburger is located at 2514 Turner Road in Auburn from 5:30 p.m. until sunset.

A Mainer in Piscataquis County who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations.

