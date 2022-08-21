August 22nd is National Be an Angel Day, which was established in 1993 by the Reverend Jayne Howard Feldman. The goal of the day is to encourage random acts of kindness and to help others in need. Small acts of kindness not only go a long way but also help us feel good. One small act of kindness can easily change someone's life, so why not go out and celebrate and participate in being an angel today. I am listing some suggestions for how you can participate in the day in case you need some ideas. Feel free to add any ideas you think of that I might have missed in the comments.

Some suggestions for how you can participate in Be An Angel Day:

1. Offer to babysit a friend or family member's children for an hour or two.

2. Leave a positive saying or quote on a sticky note on a car windshield or window in a parking lot.

3. Offer to walk a neighbor, friend, or family member's dog for them.

4. Bring in some muffins or bagels for the place where you work.

5. Make some baked goods, like muffins or a loaf of bread, and donate them to your local food pantry.

6. Donate some newer magazines you are done reading to a local nursing home near you.

7. Donate craft supplies to a local nursing home. They have craft classes and having donated supplies helps.

8. Donate items like playing cards and word puzzle books to local nursing homes and veteran's homes for the residents.

9. Check with your local schools they can always use volunteers to help with clerical tasks. You could look into your local schools and see if they have a helper program, and if they don't, you could organize one. You can have a program set up where volunteers come in and the projects that need to be done are waiting for them. With this program, teachers can have copies made, items laminated, items cut out, etc.

10. Check with your local food pantry because they can always use volunteers to help sort and pack food for an hour or two each week.

11. Check with your local library and see if they have a crafts program, and if they do, ask if they could use some help with it. The programs usually last only half an hour a week. If they don't have one and you like arts and crafts, then offer to run a weekly program for an hour.

12. You could pay for the person's coffee behind you at the drive-thru.

This is, of course, just a small list of some random acts of kindness that you can do and participate in Be An Angel Day. There are tons of ways that you can do small little acts in your local neighborhood. You could mow a neighbor's lawn or shovel their walkway in the winter. You could volunteer to bake some cookies for your local school's bake sale; you could offer to pick up a few groceries for elderly neighbors, or you could start a used toy drive for a local homeless shelter. Check with your local veteran's homes because they can always use volunteers. I'm sure many of you are already doing or have done a few of the ideas mentioned. I know many times we want to help but we just aren't sure how to and I hope this list gives some ideas. Just remember a good deed done will come back around at some point. Even if you are just doing a favor for a friend or family member you are still being an angel with your act of generosity.