Bee in my garden The Maine Writer

Today is National World Honey Bee Day, which is celebrated every August 20th. The day started with a group of beekeepers in 2009 petitioning the United States Department of Agriculture to honor beekeepers and honeybees. On August 11, 2009, the then-acting United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack made it official that the 3rd Saturday of every August would be National Honey Bee Day.

Why bees are so important

Bees are very important and many people don't realize how important it is that we have bees. Of course, once you have had the unfortunate chance of being stung by one, you might not care if they are gone, but you should. Bees are very important for humans to be able to eat. Simply put, no bees means no food. It is hard to believe, but those little insects contribute nearly $20 billion to the value of the United States agriculture crop production. Without bees, crops would need to be hand pollinated, which would require extra workers in the fields hand pollinating the crops. This method would also really push prices up with the extra time and labor involved. More than 90 crops rely on bees pollinating them for commercial production. A study was done by the National Research Council and they found that one out of three foods that you eat is thanks to bees. And of course, without bees, we won't have the sweet honey that bees produce either.

Bee on a dandelion The Maine Writer

Why are bee populations declining?

Bee populations have been on the decline due to colony collapse disorder and parasitic mites. By gathering data from thousands of beekeepers yearly along with collecting samples in the field, the Bee Informed Partnership tracks average annual bee colony losses in the United States. They found that over one year from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2021, U.S. beekeepers lost an estimated 45.5% of their managed bee colonies. Another reason bee populations are on the decline is due to the use of pesticides.

Some of my purple coneflowers The Maine Writer

How you can help the bees

Everyone can help the bees in some very easy ways. Don't use pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides on any flowers or plants in your yard or garden. Plant bee-friendly and native plants in your garden like bee balm, purple coneflowers, and black-eyed Susans, to name a few. I have both bee and butterfly gardens where I have flowers for both, and I see plenty of bees in the gardens over the spring and summer seasons. Another benefit of planting bee-friendly plants in your gardens is that the bees will help you out by pollinating your vegetable gardens. It's a win for everyone if we take care to help out the bees.