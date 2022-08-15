Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development

Doctor visit Derek Finch/Unsplash

Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

The town of Palmyra, located in Somerset County, received one of the grants for $1 million for Hometown Health Center to build a new healthcare and wellness facility in Palmyra. The facility will be 50,000 square feet with two floors and an elevator to allow access for everyone. The plans unveiled for the new facility show this will be a comprehensive facility that will offer medical, dental, health, and wellness opportunities for the community. The community will be able to use the gym, and the food cupboard, and take classes.

Kennebec County will receive a $1 million grant for Maine General, which will be used to help replace funding that was lost during the pandemic.

Caribou, located in Aroostook County, will receive $323,800 for the Cary Medical Center to use towards a COVID-19 Community Response Project.

Washington County will receive a grant of $281,000. The grant money will go to Eastport Health Care and Eastport Health Care will use the money towards efforts to manage its COVID-19 response.

Lincoln located in Penobscot County, will receive a grant of $244,00 for Penobscot Valley Hospital to use to purchase new medical equipment.

Aroostook County will receive $191,300 for Fish River Rural Health, which will be used towards providing continued efforts to diagnose and manage COVID-19 and also prepare for future pandemics.

The Katahdin Valley Health Care Center, which serves Central and Northern Maine, is receiving a grant for $341,000 which they will use to purchase new medical equipment.

Piscataquis County which is served by Mrh corporation was able to receive a grant for $88,000, which has allowed them to purchase a new ambulance that will serve the Piscataquis County region.

Piscataquis County was also able to receive a grant for $28,000 for the Piscataquis Regional Food Center. This grant will be used to help the center install a 600 cubic-foot freezer and a propane-powered backup generator to help safely store food in the event of a power outage.