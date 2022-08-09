Topsham and Skowhegan Fair

Ferris wheel Steve Shreve/Unsplash

It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.

Topsham is only two hours from Boston, Massachusetts, an hour and forty minutes from Conway, New Hampshire, and thirty-five minutes from Augusta, Maine. Skowhegan is an hour and thirty-five minutes from Portland, Maine, and a three-hour and ten-minute drive from Nashua, New Hampshire.

Topsham Fair

The Topsham Fair gates open at 8:00 a.m. and admission is $15 which includes an unlimited ride bracelet. Kids 36 inches tall and under are admitted for free. Tuesday, August 9th and Sunday, August 14th are both senior citizens' days and admission for anyone 65 years and older is only $5, but rides are not included with admission. The Topsham Fair offers a midway with rides, harness racing, truck pulls, a demolition derby, ox pulls, agricultural exhibits, crafts, plenty of food vendors, and much more with a fireworks show on Saturday, August 13th. Parking is free and the fairgrounds are located at 54 Elm Street in Topsham.

The midway will be open for rides on Tuesday, August 9 at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 at 1:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 at noon.

Skowhegan State Fair

The Skowhegan State Fair gates open at 7:00 a.m. daily, and the midway opens for rides daily at 1:00 p.m. The exhibition buildings will be open daily during the fair from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Admission will only be $1 on dollar days, Thursday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 17. Admission is $12 on Friday, 8/12, Saturday, 8/13, and Sunday, 8/14. Admission is $10 on Monday, August 15, Tuesday, August 16, and Thursday, August 18, and $12 on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20. Senior days are Monday, August 15 and Thursday, August 18. Admission will be $5.00 for anyone 62 and older. Tuesday, August 16 is Military Appreciation Day and admission is $5.00 with a military ID. Kids ten and under are admitted for free. Rides are not included with admission, and you can purchase ride tickets or a ride bracelet to ride the rides. Infield parking is $5.00 a day.

The Skowhegan State Fair will have laser tag, bingo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, harness racing, live music, a midway with rides and games, food vendors, crafts, agricultural exhibits, and more.



Whether you decide to visit one fair or both, you are sure to find plenty of activities for all ages, along with learning about agriculture in Maine. Enjoy the fair.