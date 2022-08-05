Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Northern Maine Fair The Maine Writer

Saturday, August 6th

Bangor State Fair is on August 6th and 7th at Bass Park. The fair runs Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $7.00 per person on Saturday and $5.00 on Sunday, with kids ages three and under free. Parking is free for all days of the fair. There will be live music, plenty of food, and a midway with rides and games.

Brunswick will have the 6th annual charity cruise-in at the Brunswick Naval Museum at 179 Admiral Fitch Avenue from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with registration for car participants from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Free to the public with donations appreciated. If you choose to enter your car, there is a $10 registration fee at the gate. There will be trophies awarded, music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and other prize raffles. All proceeds will go towards supporting Brunswick youth sports and other charitable needs within the community.

Calais International Homecoming Festival Street Fair, August 6th and 7th at various venues around Calais. This is a big celebration on both sides of the border with a big street fair on Main Street, kid's games and activities, food, vendors, live music, craft shows, and more with fireworks on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the parade has to be postponed this year due to border crossing regulations from Canada.

Cornish has Cayden's Ride fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House. Ride registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Cornish. $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with ride ending at the Rock Church in Scarborough. From 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. there will be live music, food trucks, raffles, a dunk tank, vendor tables, games, and corn hole. All are welcome, whether you ride a bike or drive your car. Come out and support a great cause.

Dexter will have the Wheels and Wings 2022 at the Dexter Regional Airport on 430 Airport Road from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of Maine. Come see the cars and planes and talk with the car owners and pilots. Live music, a 50/50 raffle, plenty of food, and over 100 cars and 50 planes will be flying in. The rain date is Sunday, August 7th from noon until 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and $5 to show a car.

Dresden will have a wild blueberry weekend at Fields Fields Blueberries on 565 Blinn Hill Road from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. Come visit the farm and learn all about blueberries and participate in harvesting the blueberries. You will be able to visit the queen bees in the apiary and learn about the important role they play in the life of wild Maine blueberries. There will also be craft and food vendors, kid's crafts and story hour, and a wild blueberry crisp cart. Restrooms will be available on site.

Ellsworth First Congregational Church on 2 Church Street will be hosting a yard sale from 8:00 a.m. until noon. There will be books, puzzles, jewelry, baked goods, and more.

Hope will have a biker blessing at South Hope Community Church on Route 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Free hot dogs, snacks, and a cold drink. Everyone is welcome to stop by.

Houlton Community Market will be held in Market Square, Houlton from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. The Houlton Community Market features locally grown and produced items, including vegetables, meats, cheese, baked goods, plants, and crafts. No admission fees.

Kennebunk will have a vintage baseball game between the Dirigo Baseball Club of Maine and Mudville from Holliston, Massachusetts at noon. The game will take place at Parson's Field in Kennebunk, which is on the corner of Dane Street and Park Street. Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with kids 12 and under free. Food and beverages will be available for sale. The game will feature vintage sports costumes worn by players, and the game will be played by 1860s rules, which include no mitts. Participants will receive the rules of play to follow. Bring your chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the game.

Limestone will have the 2022 New England Top Speed for Veterans with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Mission-22 United in the War Against Veteran Suicide. This will be a day of high-performance driving at the largest asphalt land speed surface available in the world at almost three miles. The event will be entirely outdoors at Loring Air Force Base from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Spectators should be prepared for any possible weather conditions. Spectators are admitted free of charge, but donations are encouraged. Onsite camping is free and the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, August 7th.

Litchfield will have the Little Maine Market Festival at the Litchfield Fairgrounds located at 44 Plains Road from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be a car show, food trucks, and a wide variety of Maine and New England small businesses to shop from. Admission is $5.

Old Orchard Beach will have the Saco Bay Artists Outdoor Show at the Ocean Park library lawn on Temple Avenue from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be paintings, photography, sculptures, and high-end crafts for sale.

Poland will have the Maine Micro Artisan Fair at the Poland Town Hall located at 1231 Main Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. You can find local makers selling unique handmade goods, giving you a way to shop locally. Everything from soaps, body care, jewelry, toys, handmade tote bags, and more can be found at this fair. Free admission to the fair.

Presque Isle is holding the Northern Maine Fair at the fairgrounds located at 84 Mechanic Street, with the gates open from noon until 9:00 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for ages 13 and up. It's $2.00 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under the age of 6. Some of the events scheduled for Saturday include a 4H animal costume show, Lil' Lumberjacks, free tractor train rides, a truck and tractor pull, and a World War 2 traveling museum.

Rockland has the 75th annual Maine lobster festival at Harbor Park on Main Street, and the grounds are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Admission is free this year, and there will be fireworks Saturday night over Rockland Harbor at 9:30 p.m. There is a kid's area, and a big parade on Saturday morning, followed by the Maine Cabin Masters on the festival grounds after the parade. More information about the festival can be found here.

Skowhegan has River Fest 2022 with activities starting at 9:00 a.m. with a farmer's market until 1:00 p.m. on Court Street. and family day activities until 3:00 p.m. in the municipal parking lot. There will be games by the river, including corn hole, Jenga, Connect 4, and checkers. There will be a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m., which will be visible from downtown or the pedestrian bridge. If there is severe weather or a downpour, the fireworks will be postponed until Sunday, August 7th.

Springfield has Springfield's Night of Country Music at the Springfield Fairgrounds located at 91 Park Street with a concert by the band Lonestar. Tickets are $50 at the gate and there will be fair-style concessions for sale along with a beer pavilion and vendors. The gates will be open at 5:00 p.m. with an opening performance by Adam Curtis and Lonestar taking the stage at 9:00 p.m. No coolers allowed. Bring your folding chair and dance the night away, enjoying the hits of Lonestar.

Wells is offering a free summer concert at Harbor Park, located at 331 Harbor Road, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Wilton will have the 38th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival located at 128 Weld Road with a parade at 10:00 a.m. and a car show from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Free admission. There will be a barbeque fundraiser and music along with crafters, vendors, a tractor pull, and more, including a fireworks show over the lake at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 7th

Bangor State Fair is at Bass Park. The fair runs Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 on Sunday, with kids ages three and under free. Parking is free for all days of the fair. There will be live music, plenty of food, and a midway with rides and games.

Calais International Homecoming Festival Street Fair, at various venues around Calais. This is a big celebration on both sides of the border with a big street fair on Main Street, kid's games and activities, food, vendors, live music, craft shows, and more.

Litchfield will have the Little Maine Market Festival at the Litchfield Fairgrounds located at 44 Plains Road from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, kid's games and activities, and a wide variety of Maine and New England small businesses to shop from. Mr. Drew and his animals too will be there from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Admission is $5.

Presque Isle is holding the Northern Maine Fair at the fairgrounds located at 84 Mechanic Street, with the gates open from noon until 9:00 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for ages 13 and up. It's $2.00 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under the age of 6.

Rockland has the last day of the 75th annual Maine lobster festival at Harbor Park on Main Street, and the grounds are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Admission is free this year. There is a kid's area, kid's parade, lobster eating contest, little lobster diaper derby, and more.