Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

The Maine Writer

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YJ1q_0h6cHmFa00
Northern Maine FairThe Maine Writer

Saturday, August 6th

Bangor State Fair is on August 6th and 7th at Bass Park. The fair runs Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $7.00 per person on Saturday and $5.00 on Sunday, with kids ages three and under free. Parking is free for all days of the fair. There will be live music, plenty of food, and a midway with rides and games.

Brunswick will have the 6th annual charity cruise-in at the Brunswick Naval Museum at 179 Admiral Fitch Avenue from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with registration for car participants from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Free to the public with donations appreciated. If you choose to enter your car, there is a $10 registration fee at the gate. There will be trophies awarded, music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and other prize raffles. All proceeds will go towards supporting Brunswick youth sports and other charitable needs within the community.

Calais International Homecoming Festival Street Fair, August 6th and 7th at various venues around Calais. This is a big celebration on both sides of the border with a big street fair on Main Street, kid's games and activities, food, vendors, live music, craft shows, and more with fireworks on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the parade has to be postponed this year due to border crossing regulations from Canada.

Cornish has Cayden's Ride fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House. Ride registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Cornish. $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with ride ending at the Rock Church in Scarborough. From 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. there will be live music, food trucks, raffles, a dunk tank, vendor tables, games, and corn hole. All are welcome, whether you ride a bike or drive your car. Come out and support a great cause.

Dexter will have the Wheels and Wings 2022 at the Dexter Regional Airport on 430 Airport Road from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of Maine. Come see the cars and planes and talk with the car owners and pilots. Live music, a 50/50 raffle, plenty of food, and over 100 cars and 50 planes will be flying in. The rain date is Sunday, August 7th from noon until 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and $5 to show a car.

Dresden will have a wild blueberry weekend at Fields Fields Blueberries on 565 Blinn Hill Road from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. Come visit the farm and learn all about blueberries and participate in harvesting the blueberries. You will be able to visit the queen bees in the apiary and learn about the important role they play in the life of wild Maine blueberries. There will also be craft and food vendors, kid's crafts and story hour, and a wild blueberry crisp cart. Restrooms will be available on site.

Ellsworth First Congregational Church on 2 Church Street will be hosting a yard sale from 8:00 a.m. until noon. There will be books, puzzles, jewelry, baked goods, and more.

Hope will have a biker blessing at South Hope Community Church on Route 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Free hot dogs, snacks, and a cold drink. Everyone is welcome to stop by.

Houlton Community Market will be held in Market Square, Houlton from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. The Houlton Community Market features locally grown and produced items, including vegetables, meats, cheese, baked goods, plants, and crafts. No admission fees.

Kennebunk will have a vintage baseball game between the Dirigo Baseball Club of Maine and Mudville from Holliston, Massachusetts at noon. The game will take place at Parson's Field in Kennebunk, which is on the corner of Dane Street and Park Street. Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with kids 12 and under free. Food and beverages will be available for sale. The game will feature vintage sports costumes worn by players, and the game will be played by 1860s rules, which include no mitts. Participants will receive the rules of play to follow. Bring your chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the game.

Limestone will have the 2022 New England Top Speed for Veterans with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Mission-22 United in the War Against Veteran Suicide. This will be a day of high-performance driving at the largest asphalt land speed surface available in the world at almost three miles. The event will be entirely outdoors at Loring Air Force Base from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Spectators should be prepared for any possible weather conditions. Spectators are admitted free of charge, but donations are encouraged. Onsite camping is free and the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, August 7th.

Litchfield will have the Little Maine Market Festival at the Litchfield Fairgrounds located at 44 Plains Road from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be a car show, food trucks, and a wide variety of Maine and New England small businesses to shop from. Admission is $5.

Old Orchard Beach will have the Saco Bay Artists Outdoor Show at the Ocean Park library lawn on Temple Avenue from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be paintings, photography, sculptures, and high-end crafts for sale.

Poland will have the Maine Micro Artisan Fair at the Poland Town Hall located at 1231 Main Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. You can find local makers selling unique handmade goods, giving you a way to shop locally. Everything from soaps, body care, jewelry, toys, handmade tote bags, and more can be found at this fair. Free admission to the fair.

Presque Isle is holding the Northern Maine Fair at the fairgrounds located at 84 Mechanic Street, with the gates open from noon until 9:00 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for ages 13 and up. It's $2.00 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under the age of 6. Some of the events scheduled for Saturday include a 4H animal costume show, Lil' Lumberjacks, free tractor train rides, a truck and tractor pull, and a World War 2 traveling museum.

Rockland has the 75th annual Maine lobster festival at Harbor Park on Main Street, and the grounds are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Admission is free this year, and there will be fireworks Saturday night over Rockland Harbor at 9:30 p.m. There is a kid's area, and a big parade on Saturday morning, followed by the Maine Cabin Masters on the festival grounds after the parade. More information about the festival can be found here.

Skowhegan has River Fest 2022 with activities starting at 9:00 a.m. with a farmer's market until 1:00 p.m. on Court Street. and family day activities until 3:00 p.m. in the municipal parking lot. There will be games by the river, including corn hole, Jenga, Connect 4, and checkers. There will be a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m., which will be visible from downtown or the pedestrian bridge. If there is severe weather or a downpour, the fireworks will be postponed until Sunday, August 7th.

Springfield has Springfield's Night of Country Music at the Springfield Fairgrounds located at 91 Park Street with a concert by the band Lonestar. Tickets are $50 at the gate and there will be fair-style concessions for sale along with a beer pavilion and vendors. The gates will be open at 5:00 p.m. with an opening performance by Adam Curtis and Lonestar taking the stage at 9:00 p.m. No coolers allowed. Bring your folding chair and dance the night away, enjoying the hits of Lonestar.

Wells is offering a free summer concert at Harbor Park, located at 331 Harbor Road, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Wilton will have the 38th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival located at 128 Weld Road with a parade at 10:00 a.m. and a car show from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Free admission. There will be a barbeque fundraiser and music along with crafters, vendors, a tractor pull, and more, including a fireworks show over the lake at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 7th

Bangor State Fair is at Bass Park. The fair runs Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 on Sunday, with kids ages three and under free. Parking is free for all days of the fair. There will be live music, plenty of food, and a midway with rides and games.

Calais International Homecoming Festival Street Fair, at various venues around Calais. This is a big celebration on both sides of the border with a big street fair on Main Street, kid's games and activities, food, vendors, live music, craft shows, and more.

Litchfield will have the Little Maine Market Festival at the Litchfield Fairgrounds located at 44 Plains Road from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, kid's games and activities, and a wide variety of Maine and New England small businesses to shop from. Mr. Drew and his animals too will be there from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Admission is $5.

Presque Isle is holding the Northern Maine Fair at the fairgrounds located at 84 Mechanic Street, with the gates open from noon until 9:00 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for ages 13 and up. It's $2.00 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under the age of 6.

Rockland has the last day of the 75th annual Maine lobster festival at Harbor Park on Main Street, and the grounds are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Admission is free this year. There is a kid's area, kid's parade, lobster eating contest, little lobster diaper derby, and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weekend activities# things to do# maine festivals and fairs# family friendly events# things to do in Maine

Comments / 0

Published by

A Mainer in Piscataquis County who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so let me know about the Mainers making a difference in your community so I can spotlight them.

Maine State
308 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Topsham, ME

Topsham and Skowhegan Fair

It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.

Read full story
Maine State

Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine

To celebrate wild Maine blueberries, I thought I would share two of my recipes that will not only beat the heat and cool you down but will also let you enjoy wild Maine blueberries. If you can't find wild Maine blueberries, you can, of course, substitute them for regular blueberries and still enjoy these recipes. If you would like to pick your own Maine blueberries check out the list of Maine farms that offer pick your own.

Read full story
1 comments
Rockland, ME

The 75th Annual Maine Lobster Festival

Maine is known for many things, and one of our most well-known items is the Maine lobster. Anywhere along the rugged and rocky coast of Maine, you are sure to see Maine lobstermen and lobsterwomen hard at work setting traps to haul in fresh Maine lobster for people to enjoy. Summer in Maine not only means plenty of tourists, but it also means lines at the local lobster shacks with people waiting to enjoy a fresh Maine lobster roll. Every year, the town of Rockland celebrates these crustaceans with a big festival. This year is the 75th annual Maine lobster festival, and this festival is five days of fun, along with plenty of food to enjoy and, of course, the Maine lobster as the star.

Read full story
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st

If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.

Read full story
Maine State

Pick-your-own Maine blueberries

Wild blueberries, which are also known as low-bush blueberries, are native to Maine. Maine also has many farms that grow the high-bush variety of blueberries. The difference is that the wild blueberries are smaller than the high-bush varieties.

Read full story
Maine State

Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

While there is a national day every day, Monday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day and it is definitely an excuse to celebrate. Hot fudge sundaes are a sweet treat to enjoy and, best of all, they can be made by anyone. Even those lacking basic culinary skills can make a decent hot fudge sundae. Hot fudge sundaes can also let you be creative and use ice cream flavors other than vanilla or chocolate. You can go crazy with the toppings, or you can be a traditionalist and stick with the hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry. Not that anyone needs a reason to enjoy a hot fudge sundae, but why not take advantage of national hot fudge sundae day and either make your own or even better, visit one of the Maine ice cream shops mentioned and get yourself a yummy hot fudge sundae and celebrate.

Read full story
Maine State

Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th

There are always so many events going on in the summer in Maine that it's hard to mention them all, but you are in luck with this bonus edition of even more things to do this weekend. You now have a few more events to choose from. Plenty of family-friendly events and some just for adults. In other words, something for everyone. Remember to grab your sunscreen, bug spray, shades, and something to keep you hydrated if you are out during the day in this heat. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Read full story
Maine State

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.

Read full story
2 comments
Lincoln, ME

Lincoln Loon Festival

Lincoln's annual festival celebrating the Maine loons will be held Thursday, July 21-24th. If you are a Mainer, odds are pretty good that you are familiar with the sound of the loons on our lakes. Lincoln celebrates the loon every July with a four-day family-friendly summer festival. Lincoln even has a six-foot-tall, thirteen-foot-long loon sculpture as their mascot on Maine Street. They have a theme each year, and this year the theme is "Loon Lagoon." With a tropical beach theme, this year's festival should be a fun event for everyone to check out. Lincoln is a small town of 4,853 in Penobscot County that is known for its lakes. Lincoln is a forty-five-minute drive from Bangor and about an hour and fifty minutes from Augusta. There is no cost for admission to the festival.

Read full story
Maine State

Pittston Fair

The fair season keeps rolling along in Maine with the 70th annual Pittston Fair, which opens on Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. Starting in 1952, the Pittston Fair is known as "Maine's Friendliest Fair." The Pittston Fair is also a Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs member. Fairs that are members of the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs are some of the best educational entertainment you can find for families. The town of Pittston is a small town located in Kennebec County with a population of 2,875. Every July, the Pittston Fair is a small country fair geared toward families, complete with agricultural events, children's games, and a midway. Pittston is a fifty-two-minute drive from Portland, one hour and twenty minutes from Bangor, and a two-hour drive from North Conway, New Hampshire. Admission to the fair is $8.00 for everyone ages 13 and up and free for anyone 12 and under with an adult. Parking is also free, and an ATM is located at the cook shack. In addition to a midway and plenty of animals to see, the Pittston Fair will also have 4-H exhibits, Grange exhibits, and children's exhibits along with daily events. The Pittston Fairgrounds are at 995 East Pittston Road, Pittston Maine.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Things to do Wednesday, July 20th

You will want to make sure you mark your calendars this week for Wednesday because there are some free events you will want to check out. All events are free, and with the high cost of everything, nothing beats a freebie. All events are family-friendly and a great chance to have some fun while enjoying the summer weather.

Read full story
Maine State

Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in Maine

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every third Sunday in July, thanks to our 40th President, Ronald Reagan. Reagan issued Proclamation 5219 back in 1984, with Congress designating the month of July 1984 as "National Ice Cream Month" and July 15, 1984, as "National Ice Cream Day".

Read full story
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth Clam Festival

A Maine summertime tradition since 1965 has returned this summer. The Yarmouth Clam Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year marks the 55th year of the festival, which will take place from Friday, July 15th, until Sunday, July 17th. The Yarmouth Clam Festival is held in the small Maine town of Yarmouth, which has a population of 5,681 people. Yarmouth is a twenty-minute drive from Portland, Maine. The festival is an annual summertime tradition that was started to promote the community and provide fundraising opportunities for local non-profits. This event is very family-friendly and has plenty of fun-filled activities for all. The festival has a parade every year on the first night of the festival. The parade is an hour long and travels for a mile and a half with floats, marching bands, antique cars, and entertainers that travel to Yarmouth from all over New England and Maine to participate in the parade. The parade has a theme every year and this year the theme is "Maine! The Way Life Should Be." This is the Maine state slogan, and if you live in Maine or have ever visited the state, then you understand why Maine has the title.

Read full story
Southwest Harbor, ME

Charlotte Rhoades Park & Butterfly Garden

Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly GardenThe Maine Writer. One of my favorite places to visit is located in Southwest Harbor, Maine. The Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden are open seasonally from the middle of April until the middle of October. The park has an information box with brochures for you to take a self-guided tour of the gardens. If you visit on Thursdays from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., you will find the garden volunteers at the park that will share information about the gardens and butterfly activities. The garden also has signs with information on the plants and flowers in the garden, along with information on butterflies. The garden beds are meant to look like butterfly wings. There is also a donation box at the entrance to the park, and the suggested donation is $5.00 per family. The park is very family-friendly, although pets are not allowed in the park. This is a great way to spend an afternoon exploring the garden and looking for the butterflies. There are also picnic tables, so you can bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful views while eating lunch. Just make sure you take your trash back out with you, as there are no trash barrels at the park. The park also has a small swing set for the kids to enjoy. Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden also have an annual butterfly release, which is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the park and activities at the park. To get to the garden, you will need to follow Route 102 on Mount Desert Island through Somesville to Southwest Harbor. Look for the Charlotte Rhoades Park sign on the left. The park is less than half an hour from Acadia National Park.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine Potato Blossom Festival

Fields of potato blossoms in MaineThe Maine Writer. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival turns 75 years old this year and will be filled with nine full days of family-friendly events. The festival is held during July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. It's a very pretty scene to see the potato fields covered in blossoms. The Potato Blossom Festival celebrates how important potatoes are to Aroostook farming and Maine. This is also one of the oldest festivals in Maine, and Fort Fairfield hosts the festival every July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. Make a day trip out of it or stay overnight in Aroostook County for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, which runs from July 9th to the 17th.

Read full story
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 9th & 10th

As is usually the case in Maine, there are plenty of events and activities going on this weekend. I am giving you some that you might be interested in checking out. Of course, I have to mention that you can also just pack a lunch and go to a local park or lake and enjoy some time outdoors, and the best part is it's free!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Maine Moxie Festival

Everything is coming up Moxie at the Maine Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls, July 8th-10th. Moxie has many fans in Maine and New England, and this is the only festival that celebrates the oldest continually produced soft drink in the United States. The Moxie Festival is three days of fun with events for all ages. Even if you don't like the taste of Moxie, you will like this fun festival celebrating the first bottled carbonated beverage made in the USA. Lisbon Falls is thirty-five minutes from Augusta; an hour and a half from Conway, New Hampshire; and an hour and thirty-five minutes from Bangor.

Read full story
2 comments
Hiram, ME

Ossipee Valley Fair

Mark your calendars for another fair you will want to check out this week. The friendliest of fairs, the Ossipee Fair, will be held from July 7th to 10th at 291 South Hiram Road in Hiram, Maine. There will be something for all ages to enjoy at the Ossipee Fair, which will be jam-packed with events and activities. The fair will feature activities, exhibits, and demonstrations that honor rural New England's agriculture, livestock, and handicrafts. Hiram, Maine is an hour and twenty-five minutes from Augusta, two hours and twenty-five minutes from Bangor, and half an hour from Conway, New Hampshire.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy