Maine is known for many things, and one of our most well-known items is the Maine lobster. Anywhere along the rugged and rocky coast of Maine, you are sure to see Maine lobstermen and lobsterwomen hard at work setting traps to haul in fresh Maine lobster for people to enjoy. Summer in Maine not only means plenty of tourists, but it also means lines at the local lobster shacks with people waiting to enjoy a fresh Maine lobster roll. Every year, the town of Rockland celebrates these crustaceans with a big festival. This year is the 75th annual Maine lobster festival, and this festival is five days of fun, along with plenty of food to enjoy and, of course, the Maine lobster as the star.

Rockland is only a three-hour and twenty-minute drive from Boston, Massachusetts; three hours and 10 minutes from Concord, New Hampshire, and Bangor and Portland, Maine only an hour and a half. If you enjoy lobster, then you should plan on spending a few days at the festival and enjoying the sights and sounds of a classic coastal Maine town. Even if you don't like lobster, there will be plain mac and cheese, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and desserts for you to enjoy. The best news is that this year, the festival is offering free admission to everyone.

The festival is held at Rockland's Harbor Park on Main Street, and free parking will be available at both South Elementary School on 30 Broadway Street and Oceanside High School on 400 Broadway Street. There will be free shuttle buses to take festival attendees to the festival, with the buses running every half an hour. The festival grounds are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

King Neptune with the Sea Goddess in the parade Maine Lobster Festival

Some of the activities going on during the festival will include a seafood cooking contest, live music with every genre of music represented this year, and a marine experience tent that features the chance to have a hands-on experience with a touch tank and learn about a variety of marine life. There will be displays, activities, and demonstrations about boat building and how lobster traps are made. The kids can enjoy the kid's area, which will have bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, playsets, and more. There will also be fun events that the kids can participate in, including a kid's parade. There will be a big parade on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with the theme of "We Are All Champions." The Maine Cabin Masters will also be on the festival grounds after the parade. You can enjoy watching the Great Crate Race where those participating race across a string of lobster crates that are in Rockland harbor and try not to fall into the harbor in the process. There will also be a beer tent this year that will serve beer, seltzer, cider, and wine during the festival. The Maine Sea Goddess coronation, a tradition since 1948, will take place Wednesday, August 3rd along with one of the two fireworks shows over Rockland harbor. The second fireworks show will take place on Saturday, August 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Along with a crafts tent that will showcase artists, crafters, and demos, there will also be an art display every day of the festival featuring works by Maine artists. This will be a jam-packed week of family-friendly entertainment for everybody, so if you're searching for a day trip, consider going to the Rockland Maine lobster festival.