Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st

If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.

Make sure you bring your sunscreen, bug spray, and something to keep you hydrated, along with your shades, and have fun this weekend! Summer is flying by, so get out and have some fun at one of these events. I've included plenty of family-friendly events and some free events, along with some that have an admission fee. There is pretty much something for everyone, even something for your furry family members, to do this weekend. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

Fireworks display Pexels/Pixabay

Saturday, July 30th

Augusta will have the Maine Quilt Show 2022 at the Augusta Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Workshops with national teachers will be available.

Bangor will have the Miles for Memories, a 90-mile motorcycle run for Alzheimer's with the proceeds to help families experiencing financial hardships caring for their loved ones dealing with brain trauma and Alzheimer's. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. at Johnstone Supply, 195 Thatcher Street, Bangor. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., with the ride ending at the American Legion Hall at 82 North Street in Newport. There will be a corn hole and horseshoe tournament at 2:00 p.m., live music, and food trucks, so you will have the opportunity to purchase food and desserts. Even if you don't ride, you are invited to come to enjoy a beautiful day in the park and feel free to bring your kids. This is also a chance for everyone to share the stories of their loved ones and feel supported.

Bangor will have a motorcycle run sponsored by the Red Knights Motorcycle Club of Maine to benefit the Maine Veterans Project. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at Northeast Technical School, 1435 Broadway, Bangor. Kickstands up at 10:00 a.m. with the ride ending at the Holden Fire Department with lunch provided at the end of the ride. The ride is by donation.

Cambridge For bargain hunters, the town of Cambridge is having the annual town-wide yard sale on Saturday. Rain or shine, numbered maps are available at the Grange Hall starting at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cape Neddick Center for Wildlife, located at 375 Mountain Street, Cape Neddick, will be having a Christmas in July Holiday Bazaar from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and you will have the opportunity to shop from a variety of artisan vendors, mingle with the Center for Wildlife ambassador animals and get your picture taken with Santa.

Corinth is going to have a free outdoor movie night at the Corinth Village Creamery, located at 422 Main Street, Corinth. The movie will be Cars, and it starts at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. There will be a food truck, ice cream, and popcorn for sale.

Dover-Foxcroft Kiwani's will have their 71st annual auction at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds on Fairview Avenue, Dover-Foxcroft from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. There is also a book barn filled with thousands of books; a bargain barn where it's $6.00 a bag; a silent auction; a 50/50 raffle; and food for sale. Auction items are delivered every day. The bargain barn and book barn open at 4:00 p.m. and the auction starts at 5:00 p.m. There is no admission fee to the event. You never know what you will find, so stop by and check it out.

Eliot will have an antique tractor and engine show at the Raitt Homestead Farm Museum, 2077 State Road, Eliot. The event will run from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for adults, and kids 12 and under are free. Plenty of free parking available. There will be artisan and craft vendors, live music, a tractor parade, tractor pulls, and demonstrations.

The Grand Lake Stream Folk Art Festival, located on Grand Lake Stream Road, will feature more than 50 artisans, artists, and craftsmen displaying and demonstrating their handcrafted works. There will be canoe-building displays and an arts and crafts program for kids ages four to twelve. There will be live folk, bluegrass, and Celtic music during the festival. Plenty of food, including local favorites like lobster rolls and strawberry shortcake, even authentic Cajun gumbo and fun, and plenty of room for the kids to run around the fields. There is also a stream and a boat launch a short walk from the festival, and you can enjoy a walk to explore the historic sporting camps and cottages dating back to the 1800s in the village. Admission is $10 per day or $15 for the weekend. The festival is open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This festival was featured in the Best Festivals and Fairs in Maine 2019 by Boston Hotels.

Guilford will have the annual Piscataquis Riverfest at the Guilford athletic fields on the banks of the Piscataquis River with a fun day of fun for everyone starting at 7:00 a.m. Sign up for a 5K road race and the race starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. Then there will be all kinds of activities including touch-a-truck, crafts, games, bounce house, puppet and magic show, live music, vendors, food, and more. There will be a rubber ducky race down the river at 3:00 p.m. Dusk will feature glo-ball night golf at Piscataquis Country Club, and the night ends with a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

Hiram has the Ossipee Valley Music Festival at the Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds both on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. The Ossipee Valley Music Festival is one of the largest roots and Americana festivals in New England. There will be four stages with live music, and the music goes from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. There will be food trucks and free tent camping. Free admission for kids (17 and under). All-day tickets are $65.00 and an after-dark ticket is $45.00, which admits you at 6:00 p.m. Payment accepted is cash and all credit cards. The Brews and Bluegrass tent will have beer, wine, spirits, and farm-to-table locally sourced food throughout the festival. There are lots of vendors, including crafts, jewelry, food, and more. The fairgrounds are only 45 minutes from Portland.

Kennebunk has the Woofstock food and beer festival. The festival is dog and kid-friendly, and it's sponsored by the Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society. This is free and it will be held rain or shine at 46 Holland Road in Kennebunk from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There will be live music, a bounce house for the kids, wading pools and indoor agility courses for the dogs, vendors selling pet-related products, temporary tattoos, food trucks, and a beer garden for the adults.

Portland will have a VFW Poker Run to raise funds for the VFW's Unmet Needs program. The Unmet Needs program is there to help military families who have run into unexpected financial difficulties as a result of deployment or other military-related activity or injury. The program provides financial aid grants of up to $1,500 to assist with basic life needs in the form of a grant—not a loan—so no repayment is required. The VFW pays the creditor directly. Rider registration and check-in are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Big Moose Harley Davidson 375 Riverside Street, Portland, or register online at VFW Poker Run registration. Registration is $25 a rider with an after party at Bentley's Saloon 1601 Portland Road, Arundel at 1:00 p.m. with all poker hands needing to be in by 2:00 p.m. The ride will be held rain or shine and there will be prizes awarded for high and low hands, raffle prizes, and a 50/50 drawing at 2:45 p.m.

Union Fair is on Fairgrounds Lane in Union, with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. and the midway opening at noon. The gates close at 10:00 p.m. Admission is the daily early bird from 8:00 a.m. until noon for $10.00 and that does not include any rides, or a general admission ticket is $20.00 and that includes all rides. Free parking is included with admission, and children under 26" are admitted for free but are not eligible for rides. Credit and debit cards are accepted for payment at the ticket booths. 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Moose Maine-iah monster truck rides are free with admission.

Sunday, July 31st

Dover-Foxcroft Kiwani's will have their 71st annual auction at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds on Fairview Avenue, Dover-Foxcroft from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There is also a book barn filled with thousands of books; a bargain barn where it's $6.00 a bag; a 50/50 raffle; and food for sale. Barn sale from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the items left. There is no admission fee to the event. You never know what you will find, so stop by and check it out.

The Grand Lake Stream Folk Art Festival, located on Grand Lake Stream Road, will feature more than 50 artisans, artists, and craftsmen displaying and demonstrating their handcrafted works. There will be canoe-building displays and an arts and crafts program for kids ages four to twelve. There will be live folk, bluegrass, and Celtic music during the festival. Plenty of food, including local favorites like lobster rolls and strawberry shortcake, even authentic Cajun gumbo and fun, and plenty of room for the kids to run around the fields. There is also a stream and a boat launch a short walk from the festival, and you can enjoy a walk to explore the historic sporting camps and cottages dating back to the 1800s in the village. Admission is $10 per day or $15 for the weekend. The festival is open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This festival was featured in the Best Festivals and Fairs in Maine 2019 by Boston Hotels.

Hiram has the Ossipee Valley Music Festival at the Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds both on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. The Ossipee Valley Music Festival is one of the largest roots and Americana festivals in New England. There will be four stages with live music, and the music goes from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. There will be food trucks and free tent camping. Free admission for kids (17 and under). All-day tickets are $35.00 and payment accepted is cash and all credit cards. The Brews and Bluegrass tent will have beer, wine, spirits, and farm-to-table locally sourced food throughout the festival. There are lots of vendors, including crafts, jewelry, food, and more. The fairgrounds are only 45 minutes from Portland.

Union Fair is on Fairgrounds Lane in Union, with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. and the midway opening at noon. The gates close at 10:00 p.m. Admission is the daily early bird from 8:00 a.m. until noon for $10.00 and that does not include any rides, or a general admission ticket is $20.00 and that includes all rides. Free parking is included with admission, and children under 26" are admitted for free but are not eligible for rides. Credit and debit cards are accepted for payment at the ticket booths. The Demolition Derby is at 7:00 p.m.

York will be celebrating York Days and they will be celebrating "Christmas in July" with the summer lighting of the Nubble Lighthouse at 7:00 p.m. Holiday music will be playing with the lighthouse lit up with Christmas lights.