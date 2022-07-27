Pick-your-own Maine blueberries

Wild blueberries, which are also known as low-bush blueberries, are native to Maine. Maine also has many farms that grow the high-bush variety of blueberries. The difference is that the wild blueberries are smaller than the high-bush varieties.

Maine produces the most wild blueberries in the United States, and the blueberry is also Maine's official state fruit. Blueberry season runs from late July into the beginning of September. Every summer, late into July, you can see crews in the blueberry barrens down east raking up the tasty, juicy, little blue gems.

Blueberries are low in calories and packed with antioxidants and make a great snack in addition to making delicious smoothies, blueberry pies, muffins, and pancakes. Why not take the opportunity to visit one of Maine's you-pick blueberry farms and pick some blueberries to snack on or bake with. Blueberries freeze nicely, so you can freeze them and pull them out as needed.

Here are some you-pick blueberry farms organized by county to make it easier. The blueberry season will be done before you know it, so make your plans to get out into the fields and pick some of Maine's tasty little blue gems. You might want to call before you head to the farm to make sure they are open to picking that day, as conditions tend to change with weather and other factors. Unless otherwise listed, cash is the only accepted payment.

Androscoggin County

The Early Farm and Nursery is located at 639 Gardiner Road, Wales. (207) 375-3129 offers you-pick blueberries, and they are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Goss Berry Farm on 311 Elm Street in Mechanic Falls (207) 346-6811 offers pick-your-own blueberries, raspberries, flowers, and dig-your-own potatoes. You can dig your own potatoes from the fields, and they have four varieties: red, white, gold, and purple. The potatoes are $2.00 a pound. The raspberries are $4.50 a pint and $9.00 a quart, and the blueberries are $3.30 a pint and $6.70 a quart. The pick-your-own flowers are $10 to fill a wide-mouth jar and $12 if you keep the jar. The hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Aroostook County

Circle B Farms can be found at 287 East Presque Isle Road, Route 205 in Caribou, (207) 498-8238. Circle B Farms offers pick-your-own blueberries and their season usually runs until the middle of September. Circle B has twenty-one varieties of high-bush blueberries. Circle B Farms is also a Home Grown by Heroes Farm and the owners, Sam and Patty Blackstone, are committed to hiring veterans to work at the farm to support the veteran community, and Patty is also a veteran. The first 750 blueberry bushes were planted in 1985, and Circle B Farms opened for you-pick in 1990. The farm is open for you-pick Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Clean buckets for your picking are supplied free of charge.

Cumberland County

Crabtree's Blueberries is located at 703 Bridgton Road (Route 107) in Sebago. (207) 787-2730 has six different varieties of pick-your-own blueberries. Crabtree's has Blue, Berkeley, Jersey, Blue Gold, Little Giant, and Elliott. The blueberries are $4.50 a pound and the season runs until the first hard frost at the beginning of October. Crabtree's is open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Crabtree's is both kid and pet friendly, and they have picnic tables and a porta-potty available for use. You can make a day of it and bring a picnic lunch for after you finish your blueberry picking.

Kennebec County

Bessey Ridge Farms can be found at 359 Bessey Ridge Road in Albion (207) 509-0414 and they have Patriot, Northland, Bluecrop, and Jersey blueberry varieties to pick. The blueberries are $5 for a quart, and they take cash and credit cards. Bessey Ridge Farms is closed Mondays and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Dixon Family Berry Farm is located at 624 Battle Ridge Road in Clinton. (207) 408-6795 and they offer pick-your-own blueberries for $3.50 a quart. Dixon Family Berry Farm is open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily.

Steep Hill Farm has been a family-owned farm since 1984 on Clyde Wells Road in Fayette, offering pick-your-own high-bush blueberries and they are $5.00 a quart. (207) 685-4155. Cash or checks are accepted. The hours Steep Hill Farm is open are Monday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Oxford County

Pietree Orchards is located at 803 Waterford Road in Sweden. Call (207) 647-9419 for picking updates. You should check in at the farm stand to find out where to go and pick. Pietree Orchards offers seven varieties of high-bush blueberries for picking, and the season lasts until the end of August. There are also seven varieties of you-pick raspberries available, usually until early August, and you-pick peaches start around the middle of August and the season ends by the end of September. Pietree Orchards is open Thursday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Penobscot County

Bright Berry Farm can be found at 4262 Kennebec Road in Dixmont, and they offer pick-your-own organic high-bush blueberries. The blueberries are $4 a pound and you can call (207) 234-4225 for picking info. The season goes until August and they are open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. unless it's raining and then there is no picking.

The Old Blueberry Farm is located at 1574 Greenfield Road in Greenfield Township, and they offer pick-your-own blueberries for $3.50 a quart. Call (207)827-1955 for hours. The Old Blueberry Farm is open Monday-Saturday. Call ahead for hours.

Treworgy Family Orchards can be found at 3876 Union Street in Levant, and they offer pick-your-own blueberries on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There are 500 bushes for picking through August, and it's $5.25 per pint of blueberries. Treworgy also offers pick-your-own raspberries at $6.25 a pint and cut-your-own flowers, along with a cafe and ice cream shop. Treworgy Family Orchards offers plenty of fun for the kids and even has a fenced-in playground to keep the kids safe.

Piscataquis County

Perseverance Wild Blueberry Farm is on Campbell and Prebble Lane in Kingsbury Plantation, and they have been offering pick-your-own blueberries for more than twenty years. Call for picking info at (207) 314-3937. You-pick blueberries will open in 2022 on Friday, August 5th, and will run through Sunday, September 4th, or until the berries run out. Perseverance Wild Blueberry Farm offers 110 acres of wild Maine low-bush blueberries for picking. Hours for picking are Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. until noon and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Cash or checks are accepted.

Sagadahoc County

Card's Fruit Farm can be found at 195 John Small Road in Bowdoin Center, only half an hour from Portland. Card's offers pick-your-own blueberries seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and all of their fruit is pesticide free and spray-free. Blueberries are $5.00 per quart. You can call (207) 353-4789 for picking info.

Fairwinds Farm offers pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries at 555 Brown Point Road in Bowdoinham. You can call (207) 729-1872 to check on picking conditions. Raspberries are $4.00 a pint and blueberries are $5.00 a quart, and they will supply the containers for picking at no charge. Fairwinds Farm will accept cash, checks, credit cards, and Venmo for payment, and they are open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Waldo County

North Branch Farm is located at 120 Stream Road in Winterport and is a certified organic farm by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. Please call (207) 525-3323 for updated picking hours. You can bring your own containers for picking or you can use the berry baskets the farm has available. You-pick blueberries are $3.65 a pound. There are six varieties of high-bush blueberries; Blue Jay, Blue Ray, Patriot, Meader, Nelson, and Jersey. North Branch Farm is also located only six minutes from Susan Lake State Park, so you can plan a full day.

York County

Berry Best Farm offers pick-your-own blueberries at 33 Colburn Way in Lebanon. Berry Best is closed on Monday and Tuesday and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Berry Best Farm also offers pick-your-own raspberries, but you need to call ahead to confirm availability at (207) 457-1435. Pick-your-own peaches will be ready by the middle of August. You should check in at the store at the top of the hill before heading out to pick so they can let you know where the best picking is that day and give you buckets to use for picking. Berry Best Farm has 2,500 high-bush blueberries in eleven different varieties.

Estes Farm has been family owned and operated since 1954 and is located at 158 Waterman Road in Buxton, four miles from Gorham. You can call them at (207) 929-5886 for info. Blueberries are $4.25 a pound and they accept cash, checks, and credit cards for payment. Once you arrive at the farm, please stop at the blue and white building so they can provide you with the containers for picking and direct you towards the fields. Estes Farm has three fields of blueberries with more than 2,000 high-bush blueberry bushes and two varieties of blueberries. They have the Blue Ray, which are large, dark blue, and sweet; and the Jersey which are medium-sized, dark blue berries that have a very sweet flavor. The season runs until September.

