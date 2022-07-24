Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th

There are always so many events going on in the summer in Maine that it's hard to mention them all, but you are in luck with this bonus edition of even more things to do this weekend. You now have a few more events to choose from. Plenty of family-friendly events and some just for adults. In other words, something for everyone. Remember to grab your sunscreen, bug spray, shades, and something to keep you hydrated if you are out during the day in this heat. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Saturday, July 23rd

Arundel Because who doesn't love 80's music? Back to the 80's costume and dance party from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. with no tickets required at Bentley's Saloon on 1601 Portland Road, Arundel. There will be a Back to the 80's tribute band. The biggest hair gets the biggest prize.

Farmington has the Farmington Summer Fest 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in downtown Farmington. There will be live entertainment, crafts, kid's games, a talent show, and more. Fireworks will end the event, and there is no admission charge for the event.

Eliot has Saturday Night Trivia at the Shipyard Brewpub at 7:00 p.m. prizes and was voted the best trivia night in Maine and New Hampshire.

Sunday, July 24th

Freeport at L.L. Bean Discovery Park on Main Street, free yoga in the park from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. No registration is required and all levels are welcome. Weather permitting. Bring your yoga mat and blocks.

Appleton, Maine Water Buffalo Co. at 232 Old County Road is celebrating an open farm weekend from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be pasture wagon rides out to see the water buffalo, visit the pigs, goats, sheep, and rabbits, and enjoy a day filled with fun on the farm. This is a free event.

Berwick will celebrate Maine Open Farm Day at Hackmatack Farm on 538 School Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can visit the bison, pigs, and goats.

Berwick will also have Tibbetts Farm open on 18 Brackett Lane will be open where you can visit the cows, horses, and mini horses, and check out the tractors from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Berwick Orange Circle Farm on 184 Blackberry Bill Road, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., where there will be a "Berwick Barnyard Bash" from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with live music and food available for purchase, or feel free to pack a picnic. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. They are all free events.

Sebago is where you can meet the animals at Phillip View Farm's Open Farm Day. The farm is located at 723 Bridgton Road and will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This is a free event.

Sangerville is where you have the chance to visit Nubik Farm on 473 East Sangerville Road. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. You have the chance to sample raw varieties of honey, and if you are interested, you can request to view the beehives from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The farm owners will be happy to answer any beekeeping questions during the event. This is a free event.