Lincoln Loon Festival

Lincoln loon

Lincoln's annual festival celebrating the Maine loons will be held Thursday, July 21-24th. If you are a Mainer, odds are pretty good that you are familiar with the sound of the loons on our lakes. Lincoln celebrates the loon every July with a four-day family-friendly summer festival. Lincoln even has a six-foot-tall, thirteen-foot-long loon sculpture as their mascot on Maine Street. They have a theme each year, and this year the theme is "Loon Lagoon." With a tropical beach theme, this year's festival should be a fun event for everyone to check out. Lincoln is a small town of 4,853 in Penobscot County that is known for its lakes. Lincoln is a forty-five-minute drive from Bangor and about an hour and fifty minutes from Augusta. There is no cost for admission to the festival.

There will be food trucks daily, along with a vendor market filled with local artisans' work for sale, live music daily, and a parade and fireworks on Saturday. There will also be a bounce house for the kids with entry at $1 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are many more activities than just the few listed, so you might want to head over to Lincoln and check out the Loon Festival.

Thursday, July 21st

Some of the activities happening Thursday include a vendor market and games at Veteran's Memorial Square from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and a bounce house at Cobb Field from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a $1 entrance fee.

Friday, July 22nd

Some of the events planned for Friday include a book sale by the Lincoln Memorial Library, kids' beach games at Prince Thomas Park from 12-3:00 p.m., and a pie-eating contest for both kids and adults at Cobb Field from 2-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday will feature a children's parade from 10:30-11:00 a.m., The annual loon parade at 11:00 a.m., RE/Max hot air balloon rides at Cobb Field by donation to benefit Save a Life, a car and truck show from 1:00-5:00 p.m., the redneck regatta at 2:00 p.m., and fireworks show over Mattanawcook Pond at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24th

Sunday will feature the family fun color run to benefit the paper crane project, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. at Mattanawcook Academy. You should make sure to wear white if you are participating in the color run. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Prince Thomas Park at 1:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $5 to participate.