Lincoln, ME

Lincoln Loon Festival

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzmAi_0go6O1KY00
Lincoln loonThe Maine Writer

Lincoln's annual festival celebrating the Maine loons will be held Thursday, July 21-24th. If you are a Mainer, odds are pretty good that you are familiar with the sound of the loons on our lakes. Lincoln celebrates the loon every July with a four-day family-friendly summer festival. Lincoln even has a six-foot-tall, thirteen-foot-long loon sculpture as their mascot on Maine Street. They have a theme each year, and this year the theme is "Loon Lagoon." With a tropical beach theme, this year's festival should be a fun event for everyone to check out. Lincoln is a small town of 4,853 in Penobscot County that is known for its lakes. Lincoln is a forty-five-minute drive from Bangor and about an hour and fifty minutes from Augusta. There is no cost for admission to the festival.

There will be food trucks daily, along with a vendor market filled with local artisans' work for sale, live music daily, and a parade and fireworks on Saturday. There will also be a bounce house for the kids with entry at $1 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are many more activities than just the few listed, so you might want to head over to Lincoln and check out the Loon Festival.

Thursday, July 21st

Some of the activities happening Thursday include a vendor market and games at Veteran's Memorial Square from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and a bounce house at Cobb Field from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a $1 entrance fee.

Friday, July 22nd

Some of the events planned for Friday include a book sale by the Lincoln Memorial Library, kids' beach games at Prince Thomas Park from 12-3:00 p.m., and a pie-eating contest for both kids and adults at Cobb Field from 2-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday will feature a children's parade from 10:30-11:00 a.m., The annual loon parade at 11:00 a.m., RE/Max hot air balloon rides at Cobb Field by donation to benefit Save a Life, a car and truck show from 1:00-5:00 p.m., the redneck regatta at 2:00 p.m., and fireworks show over Mattanawcook Pond at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24th

Sunday will feature the family fun color run to benefit the paper crane project, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. at Mattanawcook Academy. You should make sure to wear white if you are participating in the color run. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Prince Thomas Park at 1:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $5 to participate.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# festivals# entertainment# things to do# family friendly# Maine festivals

Comments / 0

Published by

A Mainer in Piscataquis County who loves freelance writing, photography, and sharing Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine along with the topics of New England travel, food, DIY, gardening, and homesteading. I am always looking for stories to tell, so let me know about the Mainers making a difference in your community so I can spotlight them.

Maine State
267 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th

There are always so many events going on in the summer in Maine that it's hard to mention them all, but you are in luck with this bonus edition of even more things to do this weekend. You now have a few more events to choose from. Plenty of family-friendly events and some just for adults. In other words, something for everyone. Remember to grab your sunscreen, bug spray, shades, and something to keep you hydrated if you are out during the day in this heat. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Read full story
Maine State

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Pittston Fair

The fair season keeps rolling along in Maine with the 70th annual Pittston Fair, which opens on Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. Starting in 1952, the Pittston Fair is known as "Maine's Friendliest Fair." The Pittston Fair is also a Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs member. Fairs that are members of the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs are some of the best educational entertainment you can find for families. The town of Pittston is a small town located in Kennebec County with a population of 2,875. Every July, the Pittston Fair is a small country fair geared toward families, complete with agricultural events, children's games, and a midway. Pittston is a fifty-two-minute drive from Portland, one hour and twenty minutes from Bangor, and a two-hour drive from North Conway, New Hampshire. Admission to the fair is $8.00 for everyone ages 13 and up and free for anyone 12 and under with an adult. Parking is also free, and an ATM is located at the cook shack. In addition to a midway and plenty of animals to see, the Pittston Fair will also have 4-H exhibits, Grange exhibits, and children's exhibits along with daily events. The Pittston Fairgrounds are at 995 East Pittston Road, Pittston Maine.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Things to do Wednesday, July 20th

You will want to make sure you mark your calendars this week for Wednesday because there are some free events you will want to check out. All events are free, and with the high cost of everything, nothing beats a freebie. All events are family-friendly and a great chance to have some fun while enjoying the summer weather.

Read full story
Maine State

Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in Maine

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every third Sunday in July, thanks to our 40th President, Ronald Reagan. Reagan issued Proclamation 5219 back in 1984, with Congress designating the month of July 1984 as "National Ice Cream Month" and July 15, 1984, as "National Ice Cream Day".

Read full story
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth Clam Festival

A Maine summertime tradition since 1965 has returned this summer. The Yarmouth Clam Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year marks the 55th year of the festival, which will take place from Friday, July 15th, until Sunday, July 17th. The Yarmouth Clam Festival is held in the small Maine town of Yarmouth, which has a population of 5,681 people. Yarmouth is a twenty-minute drive from Portland, Maine. The festival is an annual summertime tradition that was started to promote the community and provide fundraising opportunities for local non-profits. This event is very family-friendly and has plenty of fun-filled activities for all. The festival has a parade every year on the first night of the festival. The parade is an hour long and travels for a mile and a half with floats, marching bands, antique cars, and entertainers that travel to Yarmouth from all over New England and Maine to participate in the parade. The parade has a theme every year and this year the theme is "Maine! The Way Life Should Be." This is the Maine state slogan, and if you live in Maine or have ever visited the state, then you understand why Maine has the title.

Read full story
Southwest Harbor, ME

Charlotte Rhoades Park & Butterfly Garden

Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly GardenThe Maine Writer. One of my favorite places to visit is located in Southwest Harbor, Maine. The Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden are open seasonally from the middle of April until the middle of October. The park has an information box with brochures for you to take a self-guided tour of the gardens. If you visit on Thursdays from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., you will find the garden volunteers at the park that will share information about the gardens and butterfly activities. The garden also has signs with information on the plants and flowers in the garden, along with information on butterflies. The garden beds are meant to look like butterfly wings. There is also a donation box at the entrance to the park, and the suggested donation is $5.00 per family. The park is very family-friendly, although pets are not allowed in the park. This is a great way to spend an afternoon exploring the garden and looking for the butterflies. There are also picnic tables, so you can bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful views while eating lunch. Just make sure you take your trash back out with you, as there are no trash barrels at the park. The park also has a small swing set for the kids to enjoy. Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden also have an annual butterfly release, which is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the park and activities at the park. To get to the garden, you will need to follow Route 102 on Mount Desert Island through Somesville to Southwest Harbor. Look for the Charlotte Rhoades Park sign on the left. The park is less than half an hour from Acadia National Park.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine Potato Blossom Festival

Fields of potato blossoms in MaineThe Maine Writer. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival turns 75 years old this year and will be filled with nine full days of family-friendly events. The festival is held during July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. It's a very pretty scene to see the potato fields covered in blossoms. The Potato Blossom Festival celebrates how important potatoes are to Aroostook farming and Maine. This is also one of the oldest festivals in Maine, and Fort Fairfield hosts the festival every July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. Make a day trip out of it or stay overnight in Aroostook County for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, which runs from July 9th to the 17th.

Read full story
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 9th & 10th

As is usually the case in Maine, there are plenty of events and activities going on this weekend. I am giving you some that you might be interested in checking out. Of course, I have to mention that you can also just pack a lunch and go to a local park or lake and enjoy some time outdoors, and the best part is it's free!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Maine Moxie Festival

Everything is coming up Moxie at the Maine Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls, July 8th-10th. Moxie has many fans in Maine and New England, and this is the only festival that celebrates the oldest continually produced soft drink in the United States. The Moxie Festival is three days of fun with events for all ages. Even if you don't like the taste of Moxie, you will like this fun festival celebrating the first bottled carbonated beverage made in the USA. Lisbon Falls is thirty-five minutes from Augusta; an hour and a half from Conway, New Hampshire; and an hour and thirty-five minutes from Bangor.

Read full story
2 comments
Hiram, ME

Ossipee Valley Fair

Mark your calendars for another fair you will want to check out this week. The friendliest of fairs, the Ossipee Fair, will be held from July 7th to 10th at 291 South Hiram Road in Hiram, Maine. There will be something for all ages to enjoy at the Ossipee Fair, which will be jam-packed with events and activities. The fair will feature activities, exhibits, and demonstrations that honor rural New England's agriculture, livestock, and handicrafts. Hiram, Maine is an hour and twenty-five minutes from Augusta, two hours and twenty-five minutes from Bangor, and half an hour from Conway, New Hampshire.

Read full story
Maine State

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!

Read full story

Hurricane season and Tropical Storm Colin

Hurricane season 2022 is starting to become more active with the third named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Colin, forming off the coast of South Carolina early Saturday morning. Tropical Storm warnings are currently in effect for Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina along with Pamlico Sound. If you are planning to head to the beach, you should make sure to watch for flags and listen to the lifeguards to make sure you don't encounter rip currents going into the water.

Read full story
Maine State

Parades in Maine July 3rd and 4th

Maine will celebrate the Fourth of July with many parades. There will be boat parades, bike parades, dog parades, doll carriage parades, and even ATV parades. Come out and show your patriotism while enjoying one of these parades on the 3rd and 4th. If you do attend any of the parades and take pictures you can email them to me at email the Maine Writer with your name and the parade you attended, and I will showcase your photos in a future article about Maine's 4th of July celebrations. Have a safe and fun 4th of July everyone!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Where you can see fireworks in Maine

Nothing is better than watching a beautiful firework display and with it being the Fourth of July on Monday many Maine towns will be holding fireworks displays this weekend or on the 4th. I have a list of the towns I could find that had an announcement about fireworks on either their town government page or Facebook pages and put together this list to make it easier for everyone to find a fireworks display. Please also keep in mind if the weather over the next few days doesn't cooperate it could result in some towns deciding to cancel their fireworks. Have a safe and fun Fourth of July everybody!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine July 2nd & 3rd

This weekend, in addition to the fireworks displays, there are some other activities worth checking out. I will be doing a separate article on the fireworks displays in the state of Maine. Have a safe and fun weekend, everyone!

Read full story
Houlton, ME

Houlton Agricultural Fair

The fair season rolls on in Maine with the Houlton Fair on July 2nd–4th. The first Houlton Fair was held in 1847, and the fair was granted state fair recognition by the Maine Department of Agriculture in the 1980s. The Houlton Fair has become a community tradition and is held every year on the Fourth of July weekend.

Read full story
Wells, ME

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy