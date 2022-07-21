Goat at the fair Rusty Watson/Unsplash

The fair season keeps rolling along in Maine with the 70th annual Pittston Fair, which opens on Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. Starting in 1952, the Pittston Fair is known as "Maine's Friendliest Fair." The Pittston Fair is also a Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs member. Fairs that are members of the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs are some of the best educational entertainment you can find for families. The town of Pittston is a small town located in Kennebec County with a population of 2,875. Every July, the Pittston Fair is a small country fair geared toward families, complete with agricultural events, children's games, and a midway. Pittston is a fifty-two-minute drive from Portland, one hour and twenty minutes from Bangor, and a two-hour drive from North Conway, New Hampshire. Admission to the fair is $8.00 for everyone ages 13 and up and free for anyone 12 and under with an adult. Parking is also free, and an ATM is located at the cook shack. In addition to a midway and plenty of animals to see, the Pittston Fair will also have 4-H exhibits, Grange exhibits, and children's exhibits along with daily events. The Pittston Fairgrounds are at 995 East Pittston Road, Pittston Maine.

Thursday, July 21st

Thursday is Agricultural Day, and for Thursday only, admission is free for anyone ages 60 and up, along with veterans. The gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday will feature a goat milking demonstration, steer pulling, kids pig scramble, soap felting demo, and an art class, among some of Thursday's activities. The midway will open at 4:00 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters MaineCabinMasters.com

Friday, July 22nd

Friday will feature the cast of Maine Cabin Masters for a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. How could you pass up the chance to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Jedi, or Dixie? That is one of my favorite shows, and I'm sure there will be a nice crowd waiting to meet them. Some of Friday's events include horse pulls, a cake walk, a he-man and she-woman contest, a 4x4 off-road trucks crawl course, and more. The midway opens at 4:00 p.m. and a fireworks show will be held at 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. and some of the events will include kid's tractor pulls, a frying pan toss contest for the women and a horseshoe pitch contest for the men, a truck pull, an art class, and more. The midway will open at noon. The band No Guts No Glory will perform on the stage at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24th

Sunday is Children's Day, and the gates open at 8:00 a.m. and the midway opens at noon. Some of the events will include horse barrel racing, goat fun show, Mad Science Fire and Ice, children's day activities, demolition derby, flower and plant sale, and the Strawberry Pageant Queen coronation.