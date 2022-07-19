Things to do Wednesday, July 20th

You will want to make sure you mark your calendars this week for Wednesday because there are some free events you will want to check out. All events are free, and with the high cost of everything, nothing beats a freebie. All events are family-friendly and a great chance to have some fun while enjoying the summer weather.

Family having fun Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Bangor

The Thomas Hill Standpipe, which only opens to the public four times a year, will be open for a summer tour on Wednesday, July 20th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Your chance to climb to the top of the standpipe and enjoy the 360-degree view of Bangor and points beyond is Wednesday, July 20th. The tours are free, and the standpipe is not handicapped accessible because it has one hundred stairs that you will need to climb to reach the promenade deck.

The standpipe is a riveted wrought iron tank that was built in 1897 to provide water storage for firefighters and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The Thomas Hill Standpipe is located on Thomas Hill Road in Bangor, and the structure stands 50 feet high and is 75 feet in diameter. The standpipe has been in use since it was built. The standpipe is painted white, but it wasn't always white. When the standpipe was built in 1897, it had been painted dark gray. Then, as a security measure during World War Two, it was painted olive drab. In 1949, the standpipe was painted white and has remained that color since.

The Summer Music Series from Bangor Public Library offers a free outdoor concert at 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sit on the lawn and enjoy the music of the Skyliners. The Skyliners play classic big band era music along with jazz. The rain date is Thursday, July 21st, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Popcorn Corina Rainer/Unsplash

Bar Harbor

Free weekly outdoor movies under the stars at Agamont Park overlooking Frenchman Bay. Agamont Park is located at the corners of West and Main Streets in Bar Harbor. Movies will be shown at dusk on a giant inflatable screen, and free popcorn will also be provided. Bring a blanket to sit on and bring the family along with some bug spray and enjoy The SpongeBob Movie on Wednesday, July 20th.