Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!

Car show Mark Duffel/Unsplash

Saturday, July 16th

Dexter- 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Hot Rods for Heros Show will take place at the municipal parking lot behind Bangor Savings Bank. Admission is $2.00 per person at the gate, with kids 10 years old and under free. There will be music and food available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each class of vehicles, with a total of 15 classes. If you want to enter your car, you will need to arrive at the gate at 9 a.m. for registration, which costs $10.00.

Guilford- Yard Sale at 23 Hudson Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Debit cards, credit cards, and cash. Proceeds benefit the Maine Credit Unions Campaign to end hunger.

Kennebunkport- Take a ride on the Seashore Trolley Museum's heritage railroad on a vintage trolley from the early 1900s. The Seashore Trolley Museum is located at 195 Log Cabin Road and will be offering a sensory-friendly day from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Click here if you would like to purchase tickets in advance.

New Gloucester- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A free self-guided story walk at Pineland Farms. The story is "The Tiny Seed" by Eric Carle. Storywalk is a one-mile walk on the trails while stopping along the way to read the story. The story walk starts near the disc golf course across from the market at 15 Farm View Drive. Look for the white sign pointing the way.

Orland- 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a charity motorcycle ride in with all proceeds to benefit Bucksport Community Concerns Food Pantry and Winslow Community Cupboard Food Bank. Don't have a bike? That's okay the public is welcome to come and join in the fun! 50/50 raffle, and music. Sandy's Saloon on Wardwell Road in Orland.

Orrington- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It's a bargain hunter's paradise with over seventy miles of yard sales townwide. It's Orrington Old Home Week and Orrington is having an endless yard sale townwide as one of the many events to celebrate the week.

Orrington- 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. family scavenger hunt at Fields Pond Audubon Center located at 216 Fields Pond Road. Free event.

Owls Head- Truck and tractor show at Owls Head Transportation Museum at 117 Museum Street. Admission is $18 for adults; kids ages 17 and under are free. Free ice cream from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from the Darlings Ice Cream For A Cause Truck. Special guest and children’s book author and illustrator, Chris Van Dusen, will be reading and signing copies of his latest book, "Big Truck Little Island" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sebago- The 43rd Sebago Days will be held Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. behind Sebago Elementary School on Rt. 114. There will be a grand parade at 10:00 a.m. with the midway opening at 11:00 a.m. There will be live music, a corn hole tournament at 1:30 p.m., food and vendors, bounce houses, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. family fun and games, and wiffleball. A skillet toss contest at 6:00 p.m. Wagon rides from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. The day will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Sedgwick- 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. at the Blue Hills Fairgrounds is the Sedgwick Auto Show. This is a fundraiser for the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department. Admission to the show is $4.00 per person. The entry fee to show an automobile is $10.00. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and soda will also be available for purchase. Trophies will be awarded to the winner of each class of vehicles on display, with 16 different classes.

Waterford- Waterford World's Fair at 36 Irving Green Road in North Waterford. Admission is $6.00 per person, with children five years old and younger free. The gates are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Yarmouth- Clam Festival, free admission with family-friendly activities all day long. Activities start at 7:00 a.m. with music, food, and a carnival with rides, games, and food. The sensory break tent is available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and fireworks from 9:15 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Yoga in the park Benjamin Child/Unsplash

Sunday, July 17th

Brewer- Street Jam at Caps Tavern, 494 South Main Street, from noon until 10:00 p.m. Free admission. If you have a pop-up canopy or chair, feel free to bring it and enjoy the music.

Freeport- Yoga in the park at 8:00 a.m. It's free and all levels are welcome. L.L. Bean Discovery Park.

Freeport- Free adventure movie in the park with the movie "The Last Lightkeepers" at 7:00 p.m. at L.L. Bean Discovery Park.

Waterford- Waterford World's Fair at 36 Irving Green Road in North Waterford. Veteran's Day with admission for veterans at $3.00. Admission is $6.00 per person, with children five years old and younger free. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

Yarmouth- Clam festival 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with family-friendly activities all day long. Music, food, and a carnival with rides, games, and food. The sensory break tent is available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free admission.