Fields of potato blossoms in Maine The Maine Writer

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival turns 75 years old this year and will be filled with nine full days of family-friendly events. The festival is held during July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. It's a very pretty scene to see the potato fields covered in blossoms. The Potato Blossom Festival celebrates how important potatoes are to Aroostook farming and Maine. This is also one of the oldest festivals in Maine, and Fort Fairfield hosts the festival every July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. Make a day trip out of it or stay overnight in Aroostook County for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, which runs from July 9th to the 17th.

All week long, there will be coloring contests with prizes awarded, a food court, and a beer garden from Thursday, July 14th, through Saturday, July 16th. Here is a list of some of the activities that will be available. There is something for everyone, and this is a very family-friendly event.

Sunday, July 10th

10:00 A.M. Corn hole tournament

10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Blacksmith demonstration

5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Family Day Time with an interactive farm exhibit, inflatables, games, corn hole, clowns, and more.

A movie under the stars at dusk. Bring your chairs and blankets.

Monday, July 11th

6:00 to 8:00 P.M. kids' carnival

Tuesday, July 12th

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place at Fort Fairfield Community Center. Registration is from 4:00 to 4:45 P.M. The competition starts at 5:00 P.M. The entry fee is $100 per team, with a maximum of five players per team. Medals will be given out for the top three places.

Pet Show at the Bandstand at 6:00 P.M. with registration from 5:15-6:00 P.M. The entry fee is $5 per pet, and leashes are required. Ribbons and door prizes will be handed out. This is a fundraiser for the Central Aroostook Humane Society.

Wednesday, July 13th

Swim Meet with registration at 8:30 A.M. and the meet starting at 9:00 A.M. at the Fort Fairfield Municipal swimming pool. Come and test your skills in the pool against other swimmers. The event is free with no entry fees.

Thursday, July 14th

Live Music:

Corey Zink's Classic Country Band will be playing at the Bandstand. The band The Dogs will be playing on the main stage in the Village Square parking lot from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Friday, July 15th

8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Arts and crafts show

9:00 A.M. A bike rodeo for kids ages twelve and under next to CP Park. Bring your bike and helmet.

6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sip and Paint on Main Street. Come have fun creating while sipping wine. The fee is $45.00 per person, which covers all art supplies, instruction, wine, and light snacks. For tickets, please email wintergreenarts@gmail.com or call (207)762-3576.

Saturday, July 16th

8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Arts and crafts show

10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Blacksmith demonstration near the barrel display on Main Street

1:15 P.M. Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade

3:00 P.M. Antique tractor pulls at Riverside Park East

3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Have some fun playing the urban golf course at Fort Fairfield Community Courts. No registration is required with an entry fee of $10 per person and all proceeds to benefit the playground renovations.

Sunday, July 17th

10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Car show at Riverside Park

Noon Rubber duck race from the bridge to the boat landing. $5.00 per duck with prizes of $250, $150, $100, and $50.

2:00 P.M. Aroostook River Regatta: Bring your canoe or kayak and enjoy paddling down the Aroostook River to Giggey's Landing. Bottled water will be provided, as well as shuttle rides back to your vehicles if needed.

9:00 P.M. Fireworks over the Aroostook River